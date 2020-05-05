Some among us no doubt insanely cheered President Trump’s decision to forbid testimony by his chief immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, before any Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committee or subcommittee. Yet tolerance or encouragement of this act of executive defiance by citizens as well as lawmakers paves the way for further erosion of our republic and the strengthening of dictatorial impulses. We strongly advise Democratic lawmakers to grow some spine and refuse consideration of any further federal crisis relief till the administration complies in full.
We also suggest that those who welcome the president’s latest constitutional transgression remember that a fair chance exists that Trump will be defeated in the fall election. If Republican lawmakers and Trump disciples permit such attitudes as the president’s to prevail in the present, Democratic presidents will have all the precedent they need to invoke the very same privilege. The howls of outrage from Republicans then will ring hollow and hypocritical. Their sudden invoking of almighty Article I powers of the U.S. Constitution will count for little.
“The House is a bunch of Trump haters,” Trump whined Tuesday in justifying his refusal to let Fauci testify before House Democrats. “They put every Trump hater on the committee, the same old stuff.” He went on to accuse Democrats, without citing evidence, of wanting Trump to be “unsuccessful” in the administration’s pandemic response. By contrast, the White House has signaled that Fauci will be able to testify during a hearing in the Republican-led Senate, presumably to a more malleable crowd.
No president, Republican or Democrat, likes accountability, crisis or not, but this president is a particularly hardboiled case. Last Friday he replaced a senior official at the Department of Health and Human Services who angered him with a well-researched April report highlighting supply shortages and testing delays at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic — a report that consisted primarily of what nervous hospital officials nationwide wanted the Trump administration to know. The president may be able to purge administration officials, but constitutionally he remains accountable to Congress, both houses, regardless of which party is in charge of which chamber.
The one point favoring Republicans is they’re lots better at playing hardball politics. Democrats, either through incompetence or lack of willpower, are not, even when they hold the purse strings. And Trump is not above breaking his word to resist any congressional oversight. Just after signing a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in March that specifically provided for keen oversight of all those taxpayer dollars, the president announced he would refuse to abide by it. Our question back then: Why did the president sign this bill if he was resolved to violate it?
The time is at hand for wimpy House Democrats to rein in this headstrong, constitutionally illiterate president and remind him of his lawful obligations. It’s also time for Republicans to signal allegiance to Trump or the Constitution.
