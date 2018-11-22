Based on bracing experiences gained when George W. Bush, a resident of nearby Crawford, was president of the United States and we were more engaged with the D.C. press corps than now, we’re pretty confident the White House Correspondents’ Association cares little what we think or say. But as the work-a-day press, we believe the association made the right decision in jettisoning comedians from the annual correspondents’ dinner next spring and enlisting instead a serious speaker — Ron Chernow, who has written remarkable biographies of Alexander Hamilton, George Washington and Ulysses S. Grant.
It’s high time the Washington press begin working to improve the sagging reputation of journalists across this nation, if not themselves. For many years, the White House Correspondents’ Association has repeatedly made news by inviting comedians to their dinners to lampoon if not ridicule everyone and everything in their midst, including the president. This exercise circles the proverbial toilet bowl with striking familiarity. Most comedians quickly lapse into tastelessness, the president blanches but nobly says nothing and association officials subsequently express astonishment and regret. Rinse. Repeat.
We unheralded journalists in flyover country might not mind so much except that what some high-paid White House correspondents do and don’t do regularly splashes up on us all. That includes those of us who, watching CNN’s Jim Acosta duke it out with President Trump at a recent White House press conference, saw not one but two oversized, thin-skinned, thoroughly obnoxious egos on public display. Embarrassing.
One thing we’ve noticed in recent years: When readers call us to complain about the news media and we get a word in edgewise amidst their allegations and ask them to prove their criticism, we very often discover they’re really talking about the 24/7 cable news lineup and events such as the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Well, quite often we can’t really blame them.
Only reservation with the association’s latest decision: its rationale: Officials say they’re inviting a respected and engaging biographer to speak because President Trump likely isn’t coming to dinner — as if this alone is reason enough to dispense with the clowns and the antics.
If President Trump even condescends to attend the dinner next spring, he might learn something about becoming a decent president rather than someone whose own antics and quips rival those of past White House Correspondents’ Dinner comedians. Biographer Ron Chernow might talk about the presidential norms that George Washington carefully set, norms that more often than not endured till this presidency. Chernow might talk of the art of compromise and earnest policy-making, qualities evident in his biography of Hamilton — and fairly absent from the current presidency. Chernow might talk of President Ulysses S. Grant who, despite a loose grasp of politics, aspired to implement the policies of Abe Lincoln regarding equal rights and the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments — something latter-day Republicans have clearly forgotten. Yes, the press might learn something in the process. But so might this president. Imagine that.