Many Americans this week will reflect on and honor late war hero, senator and presidential contender John McCain, a naval aviator who as a prisoner of war tortured by the North Vietnamese refused to abandon fellow POWs with less military pedigree when he had the chance, a Republican statesman who defines the word “maverick” for resisting radical rabble and party hacks infecting America and the Republican Party. This week also allows Americans — at least those with a sense of history, duty and honor — to reflect on how far we’ve plummeted as a nation.
Even after last year’s announcement that Sen. McCain had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, his enemies — mostly in his party — were unrelenting in their attacks, some reveling on social media that terminal illness would do what Arizona voters declined to do. Here in Waco, Ted Nugent — notwithstanding his own lack of military service — slammed McCain before the McLennan County Republican Club, describing the sick, old warrior as a “wimp” before a pumped-up crowd because in politics McCain “did not represent the s---kickers.”
Yes, one might well argue that McCain nemesis Donald Trump too is a maverick, given that his policies run counter to apparently bygone Republican principles about national debt, trade wars, NATO, family values and simple decency. But McCain demonstrated more than just independence. In his 2008 campaign for president — he visited Waco in March in pursuit of the GOP nomination — he often resisted the temptation to campaign in a fashion that dishonored himself, his party and his country. Gone are such days.
The month that McCain campaigned in Waco, then-Trib Editor Carlos Sanchez highlighted McCain’s ethics and respect for others, even those he opposed: “A furor surrounds incendiary and hateful comments by [Barack] Obama’s longtime pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright. In his speech last week, Obama addressed those concerns masterfully. Less fanfare attended words by McCain a few weeks earlier, words just as significant.
“The scene was Cincinnati and radio talk-show host Bill Cunningham was warming up a crowd before McCain spoke by blasting Obama and emphasizing his middle name, Hussein. When McCain heard about this after his speech, he immediately took responsibility for Cunningham’s comments and apologized to Obama. No need to apologize, some may declare; that’s the man’s name. But McCain recognized, as do many others, that accenting Obama’s middle name is an appeal to baseless fear and xenophobia. In the case of McCain, it was a moment to teach that the politics of fear is not a politics that he wants to employ.”
Shortly after McCain’s death Saturday, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas paid proper homage: “A true maverick and highly effective statesman, John McCain’s career spanned the globe and was the envy of many. The firmness of his character and unyielding love for this country were unmatched. As we mourn the loss of John McCain, we’re called to be stronger patriots and better citizens.”
Powerful words. But can Capitol Hill Republicans truly emulate McCain? Or is he destined to be the last of his kind? Can we Americans hope to regain the sort of integrity, honesty and guts he displayed in life? We are not optimistic.