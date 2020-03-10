Dutiful to the dying light, Americans blindly supportive of President Trump are by phone, letter, tweet and Facebook echoing his refrain that the coronavirus is a mainstream media scare, mounted to drive up ratings, goose circulation or help the Democrats. The president himself has labeled the story Democrats’ “new hoax.” We hope so.
Yet rigorously pro-Trump news media such as The Wall Street Journal are covering the pandemic every bit as aggressively as others. And on Fox News, Trump sycophant Tucker Carlson, of all people, is questioning the administration for its confused, slow-witted response to the virus, singling out for skepticism “people you trust, people you probably voted for.” While the president suggests fears of COVID-19 are overblown, that infected people can even go to work, the men and women reporting to him send a very different message. As Carlson told his Fox News viewers: “This is real.”
So why should the mainstream news media and the Trib specifically go on chronicling this saga? The reasons should be obvious, but here are four:
- This virus shuttered a huge global manufacturing center of 11 million in China. Right or wrong, Chinese officials — who traditionally have shown little concern about mainstream news media in the United States — effectively quarantined Wuhan with traffic restricted, businesses closed and residents limited to their homes. Hundreds have died. Where we come from, that’s news.
- The Italian government, with a death toll climbing past 630, has quarantined the entire country. One Italian health expert explained that his country shrewdly took notice of what happened in China, “that the virus had first extended across the Hubei province, then to its provincial neighbors and eventually across China. We knew the same dynamic would have repeated in other countries.” Where we come from, that’s news.
- Our
Republican congressman, after taking a shot at the news media for questioning faith in the federal government, in a lengthy Sunday column explained in detail why Congress last week passed an $8.3 billion
- package to fund what administration officials say is now a strategy of mitigation, not containment. He writes that the Trump administration is in “regular communication with Congress, as well as state and local officials, to make sure every community is prepared for any future coronavirus development.” Where we come from, that’s news.
- Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, one of several lawmakers who reportedly came into contact with a carrier of the virus (at a Conservative Political Action Conference), has quarantined himself. Cruz sent us a statement Sunday saying that, “out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”
- Where we come from, that’s news.
For media hype, a lot of members of the president’s own party sure seem to take this seriously. Do they know something their followers don’t? All we can do is question, report, analyze and interpret.
