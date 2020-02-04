If one doesn’t look too closely, the much-anticipated Iowa caucuses initially strike one as refreshingly American in their quaint business of sorting out prospective nominees in the presidential sweepstakes. Everyday folks who presumably have spent months interacting with candidates from both political parties gather in school gyms and town halls statewide at an appointed hour and day, consider pitches on behalf of various candidates, then group themselves by candidate for a tally to be added to a statewide list. What could be more simple and grassroots than that?
It’s also a system that has outlived its usefulness, even without the colossal technical meltdown that Monday night failed to yield a winner in the competitive Democratic presidential field (and after months of those candidates investing time and money in this state to determine just that). It demonstrates the sloppiness we increasingly witness by both party and election officials. Monday’s failure highlights the foolishness of requiring a reportedly unvetted app which was not up to the multiple tasks demanded of it or whose application confounded enough people in the Iowa Democratic Party to spark catastrophe.
Yet this electoral disaster also should prompt conscientious Republicans and Democrats to reconsider Iowa’s role as the first state in our nation to sound off on presidential candidates, given that this mostly white, mostly agricultural region simply doesn’t represent what 21st century America looks like anymore. A 2018 U.S. Census estimate suggests only 6.2 percent of Iowans are Hispanic; only 3.8 percent are African-American. May we suggest Texas would be far more suited for first-in-the-nation status, given its blue cities, red rural stretches and purple suburbs, let alone richer racial, ethnic and cultural diversity?
And surely we can all agree this caucus method of “voting” is not conducive to the demands of many hardworking Americans. With caucuses held at a specific time and place and sometimes lasting hours (as we saw Monday night), many Americans are left out of such a process by other obligations. If you’re an Iowa dairy farmer who still gets up before dawn to pursue your duties, you may have second thoughts about dragging yourself to a nighttime caucus where, if your preferred candidate fails to garner 15 percent of those in the hall, you must align yourself with another candidate or return to your cows.
If it seems like we’re picking on the Iowa Democratic Party for bungling all this, let’s also express healthy disdain for the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action (with which some highfalutin Wacoans are involved). Without any proof, it tweeted out that Democratic Party officials deliberately withheld Iowa results to hurt Bernie Sanders’ prospects moving forward in the primary election process. Keep in mind that this pro-Trump super PAC is itself embroiled in the indictment of Rudy Giuliani stooges Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman for allegedly funneling money from dubious foreign sources in support of Republican candidates. Taken together, they highlight incompetence and dishonesty run amok in America.
