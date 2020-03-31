What we continue to see in daily life and on social media only confirms the national polling: Many Americans believe the dangers of the novel coronavirus pandemic are wildly overstated to boost ratings, sell newspapers or embarrass the president’s reelection chances. Some misleading social-media posts marginalize COVID-19 alongside flu statistics, even though President Trump this week stressed they’re very different maladies. COVID-19 is particularly contagious and lethal.
The president, at least some governors and many mayors such as our own are left to fight such stubborn attitudes with shelter-in-place declarations and advisories, trying to lower alarming rates of infectivity to keep hospitals and medical clinics from being overwhelmed. This potential calamity risks endangering and disastrously sidelining our cherished physicians and nurses, exhausting medical supplies such as life-preserving ventilators and outstripping bed capacity.
And the irony? Hospitals and health clinics such as ours are actually undermining the message of the president, our mayor and our governor by remaining mostly tight-lipped and evasive about such critical information. If our mayor can’t state to a certainty how critical our bed capacity, staffing and supply situation is, then why should the skeptics among us place anymore faith in political leadership than they already do?
For leaders of science and the public welfare, in Waco or anywhere else, this is a myopic approach to a deadly crisis. At a time when government has been slow to come to grips with a viral contagion unlike any we’ve seen, when the president has sent mixed messages to the public, when questionable activities indicate many people assume the threat is exaggerated, hospital officials should be helping the mayor in shaking the public into vigilant awareness, not lying low and keeping mum as misinformation and ignorance make the job harder.
As Trib staff writer Brooke Crum notes, both Baylor Scott & White Health—Hillcrest in Waco and Ascension Providence reportedly have surge plans in place, but neither hospital system is concerned about bed capacity after freeing up many beds since Gov. Greg Abbott ordered hospitals to postpone all elective surgeries. Whether the hospitals have enough personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and gowns for their workers is a question both Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Providence have declined to answer at this time. They also refuse to publicly release testing numbers, which Abbott also ordered all hospitals to report to the state.
So should city and county leadership and their many constituents be worried at this point? Or is ignorance bliss and dandy? Would hard figures and cold logic make some of our neighbors — the ones having cookouts and book clubs and church initiatives and pickup games despite grave shelter-in-place declarations — possibly think twice about a finite and arguably tenuous amount of equipment and medical personnel in readiness? What will be unforgivable is if many in our community continue on their merry, carefree way to catastrophe with little in specificity from hospital leadership to bend their minds and change their behavior before it’s too late.
