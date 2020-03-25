Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions such as cities and schools to postpone spring 2020 elections. Local governments now have the ability to delay May 2 elections till Nov. 3, which is when county, state and presidential general elections are also held. Abbott took this action because “the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.”
We salute the governor’s flexibility. Nonetheless, we recommend local city and school elections be held in May. If there’s one election in all 2020 where you’re least likely to catch a virus, especially during two weeks of early voting, it’s a city or school election. In McLennan County, such elections draw embarrassingly few voters, even though local governance is most likely to impact the lives of our neighbors, friends and co-workers.
And at this juncture, with so many conflicting, downright crazy statements coming out of Washington, D.C., and Austin, it’s more important than ever local government be firmly established.
Also, given our belief this pandemic will last months, not weeks, we doubt moving city and school elections to fall will solve much. Some medical experts speculate the virus afoot may decline in summer, only to rise up in a second or third wave come autumn. Presidential and Senate elections are sure to draw far more voters to the polls on Nov. 3, which means longer lines, less social distancing. The lack of a straight-ticket voting option this year means voters will spend more time individually picking out candidates by party, making those in line wait even longer. City and school voting would only further add to polling-place congestion.
That said, if cities and schools opt to continue elections on May 2, they should strongly encourage use of mail-in ballots among populations 65 and older and the disabled. City and school officials should do all they can to find large, expansive halls in which to hold the elections.
Another point: Most election workers who spend long hours manning polling places for a paltry $10 an hour are senior citizens who do this out of patriotism. They’re also more likely to die of the novel coronavirus if they contract it. While Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick may want to sacrifice their lives to reignite the economy, some seniors — having worked hard in life and seeking twilight time to reflect, travel and enjoy grandchildren — may disagree. City and school employees must step forward for election duty in April and May.
One final note: Reasonable people can disagree on when to hold elections, but elected officials contribute to rumors and cynicism when they shut the public and press out of conference calls on this and other subjects impacted by the deadly viral contagion. We strongly condemn County Judge Scott Felton’s disgraceful actions in not only refusing to allow a reporter to listen to a conference call between election officials and city of Waco and Waco and Midway school district leadership but refusing to even reveal the meeting’s outcome. The last thing local government needs to risk during a pandemic is the public trust, imperiled through secret meetings and deceit.
