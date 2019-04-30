Careful research is wise before donating money to any compelling cause. But in the case of the Doris Miller Memorial erected in downtown Waco along the Brazos, the hard work is done. The Waco Foundation, Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation and Cooper Foundation have not only closely scrutinized Cultural Arts of Waco fundraising books (and in the presence of a Trib editorial board member) but redoubled their joint effort to ensure fundraising crosses the finish line for this rousing tribute to the Greatest Generation as well as foundational ideas and values born a century and a half earlier.
As Trib staffer Tommy Witherspoon reports, the Waco Foundation announced it will provide a $370,000 cash advance to Cultural Arts of Waco to address outstanding bills involving the Doris Miller Memorial while project organizers continue to individually raise money to conclude the project. The zero-interest loan is in addition to $300,000 that Waco Foundation has already given to the $2.69 million riverside monument. The foundation is encouraging Cultural Arts of Waco to apply for an additional $300,000 grant in July to help close the gap.
That’s on top of $300,000 donations each from the Cooper and Rapoport foundations beyond earlier gifts they, too, gave this project. Considering this grand collective bid to address funding shortfalls — and the caliber and stature of friends and neighbors who sit on these foundation boards — we now press fellow residents and neighbors who treasure the uplifting memorial virtues of courage, sacrifice, duty and unity to similarly step up and finish community fundraising by sending a check to Cultural Arts of Waco, 814 Elm Avenue, Waco 76704. Any amount will do.
Waco Foundation board chairwoman Kris Olson acknowledged involvement marks an “unprecedented level and type of funding for Waco Foundation, but the board believes in the importance of this project and we understand factors outside of anyone’s control contributed to the current funding situation.” She refers to the fact that, midway through this ambitious project, city officials and project organizers learned the memorial site was in a floodplain, forcing additional engineering and design studies to ensure the memorial would be properly elevated and stabilized. Mission accomplished.
This costly hurdle might have knocked the props out from under another project in a lesser community. Not here. For the myopic, the Doris Miller Memorial might seem only to honor a poor African-American sharecropper’s son from Waco assigned menial duties in a segregated Navy who demonstrated heroism under fire during the deadly 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. But for those who know our history, warts and all, this memorial is a positive testament to so much more. If it’s not worth donating to, what is? So follow the example of attorney John Lee Deaver, Cotton Palace pageant king who requested donations in honor of the Cotton Palace be made to this memorial. As former Ambassador Lyndon Olson optimistically noted of fundraising challenges when all in our community are united in purpose: “These are just little bumps in the road. We’re heading home now.”