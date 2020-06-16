The U.S. Supreme Court ruling that no one should be fired from his or her job because of sexual orientation or gender identity is being hailed as a milestone decision, yet only demonstrates how far we have to go in terms of basic human rights. For all the arguments and counter-arguments by high justices regarding Monday’s lopsided 6-3 ruling, anyone viewing this matter broadly must marvel that such a question need even be debated and rendered in 21st-century America. One would think employers by now would rank integrity, intelligence and industriousness above all else on the job, to the degree one’s sexual orientation simply wouldn’t matter.
Yet three cases that collectively worked their way to the nation’s highest court prove otherwise. Take the case of Gerald Bostock, a former Clayton County, Georgia, employee whose participation in a gay recreational softball league caused enough of a stir that he was fired in June 2013 for “conduct unbecoming of a county employee,” even though the county had won national awards for his leadership in child welfare. This proved enough of an outrage to repulse even some of the high court’s conservative justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, the latter a celebrated Trump appointee who wrote the majority opinion maintaining termination for one’s sexual orientation is nothing less than a violation of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Yes, the court minority in this case — Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh — contend the Civil Rights Act was not written with gays and transgenders in mind but, rather, focused more generally on discrimination based on, among other things, the biological sex of a man or woman. At one point, Alito in his formal dissent angrily claims “there is only one word for what the court has done today: legislation.” In short, he claims the high court is legislating from the bench what Congress has repeatedly failed to do.
Such counter-arguments, however constitutionally compelling, go only so far. Gorsuch maintains, and in great detail, that the matter boils down to the word “sex” as employed in the Civil Rights Act. “The statute’s message for our cases is equally simple and momentous: An individual’s homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions,” he writes, “because it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex.”
All of which may stray too far into the weeds for some of us. The important point: The nation’s highest court has now seen conservative and liberal justices agree that the Civil Rights Act holds that one should not lose his or her job because of sexual orientation or gender identity, effectively dismantling laws across our nation. That’s a decision worth celebrating, even if it’s way overdue and only now catches up with where many Americans live and think. The sad part: pondering all those sorry employers who believe an employee’s sexual orientation is more important than his/her contribution to the economic success of a business or the high aims of any governmental endeavor.
