Ethics appear near-dead in America, invoked selectively as a way to vilify someone in the other guy’s political party. Yet each of us at one time or another gets a chance to say yea or nay in such matters. Take the question now facing Hewitt residents: If an appointed city official blows the whistle on an elected city official for violating state law, is the latter ethically justified in firing the former?
Ordinarily, the Trib editorial board supports elected city leaders dismissing appointees with whom they vigorously disagree. However, one of the many complaints against Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo (and this comes from Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry as well as City Manager Adam Miles) alleges the mayor violated Texas open meetings law by seeking to gain consensus on public issues beyond the scrutiny of the public. That’s practically a definition of deceit — and given this violates a tenet of trust between a public servant and his constituents, red flags should go up.
Mix in yet other allegations against Passalugo — defamation of character, gender bias, harassment and workplace bullying — and one wonders if he and his council allies are seeking to bury these allegations by destroying not only those who have made them but those trying to ensure state law reigns supreme. The fact the mayor scheduled a Sept. 4 meeting to fire City Attorney Charlie Buenger in the morning — neatly derailing some citizens who attend the normally scheduled evening meetings — suggests further governmental skullduggery in Hewitt.
Last week Trib staffer Cassie L. Smith obtained emails in which City Manager Miles on July 22 contacted council members (aside from the mayor) to say he feared the mayor would try to fire him because he was a “key witness” to Passalugo’s “walking quorums” — that is, illegally conferring with other council members in private, away from constituents who might ask awkward questions or express opposition.
“Charlie [Buenger] and I worked together in an attempt to handle these issues in a professional manner,” Miles wrote of complaints to Councilman Jim Vidrine. “We wanted EVERYONE to have their due process. Not only the claimants but the Council as well. The idea was that if we could stay on top of the issues, it could be remedied quickly. That did not happen. Unfortunately, Ed and [council member] Kurt [Krakowian] both failed to act in a professional manner. In fact, their actions resulted in significant liability as well as new claims against the City.”
Some townfolks claim council members are now trying to stifle community input before official action is even taken, a fear well-grounded judging by the agenda for Monday’s meeting which, among other things, forbids “complaints” about city officials and permits input only after council votes. No wonder eight candidates have filed for the post left by Councilman Kurt Krakowian, who drew allegations of impropriety after mere months on the job. In Facebook posts, Krakowian stresses that people will understand the situation better when the truth comes out. Fair enough. But are we to wait for the truth to emerge about all these allegations while elected individuals charged with serious wrongdoing sweep the place clean of anyone who blew the whistle?