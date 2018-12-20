Hewitt Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry gets it. Council member-elect Erica Bruce gets it. And we presume the Texas Rangers get it, even if their long-running, ongoing investigation has some folks by now wondering: “Walking quorums” might strike some governmental leaders as an extra-efficient way of getting city business done without all the hassle of public input, but such scofflaws miss a critical point: State lawmakers passed the Texas Open Meetings Act to ensure local governmental leaders, at least in Texas, are accountable to the people who elect them and pay the bills.
Judging from an alarming 14-minute phone conversation secretly recorded by Fortenberry in May and obtained by the Trib through the Texas Public Information Act, it appears Mayor Ed Passalugo has sought to circumvent the law by discussing city business with at least three other council members out of the public view and earshot. As Trib staffer Cassie L. Smith reports, counting Passalugo and Fortenberry, the discussion chain apparently included five of the seven Hewitt council members — more than the four-member quorum that would require a posted meeting under state law.
Town councils, school boards and county commissioners courts constitute government not only closest to the people but, in many ways, the most likely to significantly impact them, whether by leaving a dusty road unpaved, hiking property taxes or shutting down a neighborhood school. Yet way too often council members, school trustees and county commissioners imagine themselves presiding over fiefdoms. They’re least likely to take transparency laws seriously, either from ignorance or failing to grasp eighth-grade civics. Some imagine election to office entitles them to make decisions with only passing acknowledgement of constituents.
From our considerable experience covering local governance, that’s a clue not all is right in how they’re pursuing the people’s business. If, say, individual Hewitt City Council members huddle privately to reach decisions rather than openly discussing and declaring stances on issues, some probably have reason to be embarrassed. Given the turmoil we’ve seen the past year, culminating in the departure of the longtime city manager and a veteran city attorney, plus the seven-month Texas Rangers investigation into alleged transparency violations, it’s by now obvious some council members fear their public becoming privy to their motives, priorities and gaffes.
We’re glad the city’s new attorney, Mike Dixon, compelled this badly divided council to undergo Texas Open Meetings Act training last month. However, given the lack of trust some constituents have in Mayor Passalugo, Jim Vidrine and others, we hope the council’s next member, reformer Erica Bruce, shows the same high regard for transparency and accountability as Mayor Pro Tem Fortenberry and calls out those council members whose training failed to take. (Bruce was one of eight candidates to run for an empty seat, evidence of community concern.) One disturbing hint Texas Open Meetings training didn’t necessarily take: Passalugo’s stated confidence this week that the May 15 recording will reveal no violation of state law. Ouch!