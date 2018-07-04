During Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles’ listing of cutbacks made last year to keep the city tax rate steady for 2017-18, he spent some time Monday evening talking about how some crucial training was eliminated to save taxpayer money. That’s too bad because a couple of hours into Monday’s meeting of the Hewitt City Council, it was obvious to the crowd at Hewitt City Hall that many members of the council — if not most — were in sore need of basic training on how to be mindful, ethical and conscientious public servants. A course in decency and manners might help, too.
At one point, the mayor pro tem called for the mayor’s resignation along with that of a council member who, in only the few months since his appointment, has aroused the wrath of citizens and city staff. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Fortenberry complained about the vulgarity of Mayor Ed Passalugo’s emailed quip about vaginas to longtime council member James Vidrine. Presumably this had nothing to do with city business. The mayor’s defense — the email was not on a city server but was private — fell flat. One wonders: Does this all-male, all-white council perceive its lofty perch as the equivalent of a government deer blind?
Trumpian times? You decide. Some public comments from this conservative community were wildly conflicting and emotional, such as that from a longtime resident who condemned council hijinks as “so unprofessional and embarrassing and quite frankly disgusting,” wanted to see police, firefighters and clerks given a pay raise, then drifted off into a tirade about property taxes and city expenses. Put it all together and it’s no wonder a dozen or so city employees are reportedly seeking jobs in greener pastures.
To their credit, about 25 residents remained in the hall for Miles’ excellent survey of the proposed 2018-2019 budget for city operations, though it sure was hard to concentrate. Not only did the evening’s earlier fireworks linger in mind, so did formal complaints against Passalugo and new council member Kurt Krakowian alleging sexist, demeaning and discriminatory behavior. The city so reluctant to spend money on police or anything else has now incurred almost $16,000 in legal bills for an independent review of flying accusations and claims.
We often hear from rankled taxpayers: “We’re all for raising pay for police and firefighters.” However, cities have other expenses. As a police official accurately noted in a private conversation with a taxpayer during a break, maintaining city streets is a huge expense (and earlier in the public meeting a taxpayer railed about just that — needed repairs for his street). And as someone else noted, some poor sap on the city payroll occasionally must brave icy waters in dead of winter when problems arise in city and sewer lines.
Sadly, Hewitt has even bigger problems regarding city leadership that should be focusing on resourceful ways to fund necessary expenses and rally constituents to pay for them (or else make cuts and man up to the public about reductions in service). Putting aside Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, the #MeToo movement and inappropriate sexual behavior and language, the subject of governance, city operations and taxes surely deserves far more brainpower and attention than, say, bathroom banter about vaginas.