At a time when many Americans fear the worst for our environment because of the much-debated scrapping of regulations designed to protect it, one must thank someone at the Environmental Protection Agency and Baylor University for demonstrating otherwise. As Trib staff writer Lauren Dodd reports, local educators have been learning — at times in torrid summer heat — the critical importance of water quality in a week-long program, “Immersed in the Wetlands: An Environmental Academy for Educators.” To which we raise a cool glass of water and cheer.
This training is reportedly part of a larger environmental education initiative funded by a $91,000 grant from the EPA and $30,000 from Baylor. In this case, teachers will take lessons learned from collecting and studying water samples with Baylor scientists at the Lake Waco Wetlands and bolster their own students’ understanding of water quality. With the likelihood of increased temperatures for the next generation or two or three — credit sunspots if you wish or human causes — the issue is one of increasing relevance. We’ve seen serious water quality issues in Central Texas, whether involving dairy operations upstream from Lake Waco or the problems nearby Axtell faces with naturally occurring arsenic levels in regional groundwater. And while the wetlands itself is sometimes viewed as an off-the-beaten-track tourist destination these days, it’s far more vital in filtering impurities out of river water ultimately destined for home consumption in the Waco area.
Bryan Brooks, Baylor professor of environmental science and part of the summer program, says major challenges loom in Texas. In a statement he says our state is at “an intersection of rapid urbanization and population growth, combined with climate variability from one year to the next.” That’s something educators must impart to their charges this fall. Indeed, such lessons may enable the next generation to greatly improve upon the work being done to protect our increasingly valuable water sources, especially as the sun and climate become far more merciless.