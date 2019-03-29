Scratch as premature our praise about state leaders taking the high road and shelving the divisive, mean-spirited, discriminatory policies that so tarnished the 2017 session of the Texas Legislature. Legislators — especially in the Senate — simply can’t help themselves. Senate Bill 15 seemed reasonable to us when first submitted, prohibiting cities from forcing businesses within their jurisdictions to provide paid sick leave policies. We’re all for local control but city ordinances such as this strike us as a bridge too far, an intrusion on private business operations. Then Sen. Brandon Creighton’s SB 15 somehow got rewritten to imperil local nondiscrimination ordinances. Given the context of the last session, it wasn’t much of a stretch to conclude this was another move by Lt. Rev. Dan Patrick and his allies to attack the LGBT community. A perfectly legitimate bill now ruined.
And then there’s Sen. Charles Perry’s Senate Bill 17, which would protect occupational license holders from losing their licenses for conduct or speech they contend emanates from “sincerely held religious beliefs.” During Senate State Affairs Committee testimony, concerned citizen Fran Watson of Houston forcefully outlined how this bill was anything but Christian or divine in orientation: “A professionally licensed pharmacist can refuse to fill a prescription for HIV treatment based on a personal, sincerely held religious belief. A professionally licensed driver could refuse to tow a lesbian couple’s car that has broken down in the middle of the night based on a personal, sincerely held religious belief. There are countless more examples of how this could harm people and, once again, harm the LGBT community, various religious communities or even different family structures. I’m thinking about the single mother or the unwed couple living together. We’re treating them as second-class Texans.”
We really must ask: Is the belief that lawyers, doctors, real estate agents and others should be able to deny their services to anyone because of “religious beliefs” — everyone from gay couples to single moms — something Perry’s West Texas constituents hold dear? Does Lubbock’s business community believe such discrimination is a terrific idea? Do they believe this idea so important that such discrimination should be spread from the Texas plains to cities where folks do not embrace such discrimination? In the interest of fairness and transparency, the district represented by Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell includes Waco, so business and church leaders here should ask these very same questions of themselves, given that Birdwell, a member of the State Affairs Committee, voted to move this legislation along to the full Senate.
Polls consistently indicate that not only do most Americans frown on the discrimination clearly reflected in these bills but so do most Texans. This month the Public Religion Research Institute released polling for its American Values Atlas suggesting that 66 percent of Texans support laws that prohibit businesses from discriminating against LGBT folks. Sincerely held religious beliefs are great till they create inconvenience or hardship for others in the American marketplace. In that sense, they’re just as damnable as socialism is all-fired supposed to be.