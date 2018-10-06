The intensely partisan Kavanaugh battle over a vacant Supreme Court seat is over, but many Americans are left to reflect on bad feelings only exacerbated by the Senate confirmation fight, including rampant victim-blaming and wildly unsubstantiated allegations. The midterm election season now shifting into high gear offers a chance for all to readjust moral compasses and pursue the high road going forward. So who among us will take that road — and who will succumb to temptation to once more pour salt on oozing political wounds, just to score one more hateful hit?
For instance, consider that Republicans — with justification if due process means anything — vigorously defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from sexual-assault allegations with little to no corroborating evidence. How then to explain McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Jon Ker’s wild-eyed, foaming-at-the-mouth reaction when someone vandalized local Ted Cruz re-election signs? This was enough for Ker to go off half-cocked in a Sept. 29 letter in the Trib, invoking Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters and using local campaign sign vandalism as evidence Democrats embrace socialism and condone “radical violence.” Huh?
Don’t expect to see a letter from Ker acknowledging the rest of the story. No less than McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman (and longtime local businesswoman — hardly a socialist) Mary Duty went out and personally scrubbed clean vandalized Ted Cruz signs, aided by a tea party pal and Cruz fan (yes, really) who enlightened Duty all about how WD-40 helps clean defaced campaign signs. Best of all, WD-40 helps clean both vandalized Beto O’Rourke signs as well as vandalized Ted Cruz signs. Yes, we have received reports of both, which, going by Ker’s logic, invites fair questions about what such malicious mischief then says of the Republicans.
Unfortunately, WD-40 won’t remedy what ails our nation. That takes restraint, integrity, strength of character. Let’s not follow examples set by Congresswoman Maxine Waters or Colonel (retired) Jon Ker. Let’s remember that while we may have our political differences, all would benefit from fewer irresponsible rants and more civility and maturity. And, yes, let’s leave one another’s campaign signs alone, if only out of respect for our neighbors. These signs ultimately represent a great American virtue — free speech.