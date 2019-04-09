Clues you’re dealing with a gun nut: He often sees himself as a latter-day patriot and imagines this fact excuses extremist behavior and irrational statements. Sometimes this works. Sometimes not. It didn’t work for those pressing already questionable legislation to make Texas a “constitutional-carry” state, ending concealed-carry licensing requirements and scuttling government permission to carry a concealed firearm.
Chris McNutt, executive director of Texas Gun Rights, apparently thought to demonstrate his patriotism by reportedly driving more than 700 miles in 24 hours last week, a la Paul Revere, and showing up at the homes of various Republican state lawmakers, including House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, to press for constitutional carry. Given that legislators were quite obviously in session in Austin, this meant McNutt would be unleashing himself on legislators’ vulnerable spouses and children, not the responsible parties. Supposedly he meant to leave pamphlets.
Given McNutt’s Facebook rants, Texas Department of Public Safety officers took him seriously; they reportedly intercepted McNutt as he attempted to visit Bonnen’s home south of Houston. The speaker’s wife admitted being unsettled by McNutt’s visit to her neighborhood, given that he was wearing a shirt with a picture of an assault rifle: “It’s rattling, certainly to have people attempting to advocate in our home, knowing that Dennis isn’t there.”
As we’ve noted in these pages, the new Texas House speaker doesn’t suffer fools. To quote Bonnen at the capitol regarding further consideration of Rep. Jonathan Stickland’s constitutional-carry bill this session: “If you want to talk about issues and you want to advocate, you do it in this building. You don’t do it at our residences. Threats and intimidation will never advance your issue. Their issue is dead.” McNutt has sought to suggest this is all political subterfuge, but even Stickland condemned such misbehavior, noting in a video that “there is a right way and a wrong way to influence the legislative process.”
Good for Bonnen et al. No less than the Texas State Rifle Association issued a statement condemning “the inexcusable actions of a fringe gun group who recently resorted to harassment of lawmakers, their staff and their families to such an extent that the Texas Department of Public Safety became involved.” It also said “the demise of constitutional carry this session lays squarely on their [Texas Gun Rights’] shoulders.” And former Texas land commissioner Jerry Patterson, a tireless Second Amendment advocate, noted an inconvenient truth: “The biggest impediment to constitutional carry is the antagonistic a------s who support it.”
Too bad. We would have welcomed civil discussion regarding Stickland’s constitutional-carry bill, given it refutes almost everything Second Amendment proponents in the past have pressed us to accept on behalf of open-carry and campus-carry initiatives — that gun owners are obviously law-abiding folks because state law requires them to have unblemished criminal records to secure handgun permits and that they must be trained and cognizant of gun laws. As the Texas State Rifle Association noted, with friends like Texas Gun Rights, the Second Amendment doesn’t need enemies.