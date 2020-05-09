In a definitive and disgraceful act of cowardice, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last week not only surrendered the principle of rule of law to political convenience, he compromised the high authority of his office, making it harder for the next governor to manage a crisis, whether hurricane or another viral pandemic. With the complicity of a politically subservient Texas Supreme Court, the governor also undermined our state’s judicial system, leaving judges increasingly unsure of whether laws and orders are to be enforced or are subject to liberal second-guessing and overt political interpretation.
In short, Thursday was a bad day for the law and, not coincidentally, what once constituted old-fashioned law-and-order conservatism before Trumpism corrupted it beyond all recognition.
It’s not been hard to sympathize with hairstylists and barbers the past several weeks as Texas cities, counties and the governor ordered their businesses temporarily closed because of significant dangers of viral transmission, given the close-up, extended nature of work involved. Trib interviews captured the frustration such professionals face locally. Yet, whether contemptuous of orders shuttering them or not, hairstylists and barbers in our county have obeyed the law and deferred to the broader mission of protecting the public at large.
North Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther did not. She openly defied orders that she cease and desist her operations during a viral pandemic. Finally found in contempt of court Tuesday for violating a court order to close her salon, Luther in jail became a rallying point for right-wing fanatics and their sprawling media enablers. On Thursday the Supreme Court caved to the mob and invalidated the district judge’s contempt order. Meanwhile, Abbott signed an executive order that, in his words, says that “in the state of Texas, no one can be put behind bars because they’re not following an executive order.” All was done in time for Abbott’s White House visit to receive President Trump’s blessing in the matter. Presumably, Abbott’s latest order similarly absolves two state lawmakers who last week made headlines in defying his original order by getting haircuts. It would never do to throw two lawbreaking Republican lawmakers into the hoosegow.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who let no time pass before getting a trim at Luther’s salon as a media stunt, may be correct that Judge Eric Moyé’s seven-day sentence was excessive. Yet the judge’s action is understandable in that the very authority of a state court was openly challenged by Luther. Should the judge have ignored this, especially given that the point of the governor’s original order was public safety at the outset of a plague? Chalk it all up to a nation gone mad where judges find themselves neutered for enforcing the law, governors undermine their own authority in the name of political expediency and a president looks on approvingly.
