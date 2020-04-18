Although he remains under mounting pressure from Fox News-driven “get-to-work” protests, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday made clear he’ll reopen our state’s hobbled economy on a gradual, precaution-filled basis that puts public safety first in a pandemic of which we still know very little. He issued an executive order allowing hospitals to resume certain elective surgeries, which should help put such facilities back in the fiscal pink (and possibly help their patients). Another order allows retail outlets to make deliveries to customers’ waiting vehicles or to their homes.
Asked when struggling businesses in Texas will be permitted to reopen in something approaching pre-pandemic normalcy, Abbott gave the correct answer: “If the data continues to show a flatlining and then a decline” in positive COVID-19 tests, “that is a signal that we can begin the process of opening up some businesses that adhere to the strictest strategies that will reduce the spread of the coronavirus.” He also vowed a “massive amount of testing capability” by early May.
Good for the Republican governor, who seems reluctant to play the life-trivializing, politically motivated games pursued by President Trump, who plainly can’t decide whether he wants to be a “wartime president” in this ongoing calamity or play to zealots who like him get their marching orders from Fox News opinion goons peddling science-denialism and conspiracy theories. Result: Saturday’s “You Can’t Close America” rally at the State Capitol, organized by InfoWars, the Austin-based conspiracy-touting bunch, complete with cries of “Fire Fauci!”
Demonstrating leadership in a crisis means throwing rank politics out for the time — and, if you choose to politicize a crisis still, by God making sure it at least aligns with your official policies. Crisis leadership means not only leveling with frightened, angry or confused constituents about cruel realities but staying on message. Yet, a day after publicly voicing support for governors nationwide dealing with an impossible situation, Trump took to Twitter to encourage supporters in states with Democratic governors to resist those governors’ public safety orders and “liberate” their states. He even contradicted his own guidelines for these states, issued Thursday. Judging from Saturday’s rally, this nonsense has spilled over into Republican states.
One can lament the shuttering of businesses and idling of millions of employees without surrendering good sense in a full-blown plague. So here’s advice from Wall Street titans, delivered to the president last week: If this nation reopens by dismissing safety precautions and a further surge of death and disease results, we’ll play hell reviving the economy next time around.
