In corners of McLennan County where political knees jerk regularly, it’s handy to blame Democrats for all that bedevils our nation. Yet some of us clearly need to look in the mirror at what we’ve become. The obstruction hindering long-sought relief to fellow Texans up and down our state’s coast, many still wrestling with fallout from Hurricane Harvey’s dumping nearly 60 inches of rain, claiming 68 lives and causing an estimated $125 billion in damage, highlights two key problems in today’s Republican Party: First, what happens when you chip away at constitutional checks and balances by regularly deferring to almighty executive power; second, what happens when you tolerate flat-out craziness in your political party.
We’ve marveled as Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, Texas Republicans, have sought to corral federal relief funds to help rebuild the Texas coast after Harvey’s devastating 2017 flooding. In February 2018, they backed appropriation of $28 billion to rebuild housing and infrastructure as well as to “mitigate against future storms.” Of this funding, the Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $4.4 billion to Texas for mitigation purposes. Yet the executive branch then balked at releasing the funds. Huh?
“Fifteen months ago, Congress appropriated more than $28 billion in community development block grants for disaster recovery with roughly $12 billion intended specifically for mitigation purposes,” Cornyn told fellow senators last week. “About $4 billion of that was designated for Texas and can still be used to do things like repair waste-water treatment facilities that haven’t been fully restored, or to carry out important economic revitalization in decimated areas, or to relocate or elevate damaged facilities to prepare for the next storm. But we haven’t seen a cent of that $4 billion because it’s been tied up at the Office of Management and Budget.”
Last Thursday, other relief legislation passed by the Senate included a measure by Cornyn and Cruz directing release of earlier disaster-relief funding within 90 days to nine states and two U.S. territories including Texas. So what happened in the House? Newly elected Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy, loyal Freedom Caucus member, decided this would be a swell time to invoke a procedural delay to make a statement on the lack of funding for President Trump’s border wall and the evils of deficit-spending, even though Trump backs the relief bill. Huh?
Sure, House lawmakers will reassemble in June and make hash of Rep. Roy’s obstructionist handiwork if resistance doesn’t falter sooner. In the meantime, questions arise: Do those in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Austin and the San Antonio suburbs who elected Roy agree the time is right to make such a political statement on the border wall when thousands of fellow Texans have awaited federal relief for months? How would they feel, amidst all the death and rubble of a fire or flood in the Hill Country, if a Democrat did the same? Still acceptable? Finally, did Sen. Cruz, famous for his own procedural obstruction in the Senate, possibly train Chip Roy too well? Roy is, after all, his former chief of staff.