Whether you support President Trump’s policies or reject them, there’s no doubting he’s done everything possible to get himself impeached. He has presided over an administration infamous for defying congressional subpoenas, ignoring court rulings and subverting Congress’ power of the purse. He lies with abandon. And consider this: Only one day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller in congressional testimony in July gave the president a pass on obstruction-of-justice and election-meddling allegations involving Russia, Trump pressed the Ukrainian president in a phone call to investigate likely 2020 Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his son. Is this guy stupid? Or is this sort of thing now acceptable in the Grand Ostrich Party?
Trump didn’t land himself in this sour pickle of a constitutional crisis alone. He had plenty of help from Republican lawmakers, including Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan, ol’ Mr. Constitution himself. Instead of stepping up to fiercely protect the prerogatives and authorities reserved by the U.S. Constitution strictly to the legislative branch, instead of helping this bumbling president press his policies through consensus and the constitutional framework, Republicans indulged him in unconstitutional, possibly criminal excesses. Out of cowardice or partisanship, our two senators and our congressman contributed as much to the likely impeachment of this undisciplined president as any Democrat. Nice going, guys.
Nor did Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and the federal judiciary handle matters well when the president clearly stepped beyond his Article II powers. A C-plus law student would have done better. If the federal courts had regularly slapped this president’s hand whenever Trump and his stooges overreached and had taught them a thing or two about the Constitution and the rule of law, then a president who recently said Article II allows him to do anything he wants might have instead demonstrated those deal-making skills he claimed to possess in the 2016 election.
We second the thoughts of former federal judge and independent counsel Ken Starr as expressed in his Wednesday Trib column. We believe impeachment in theory is contrary to the democracy at the heart of any republic. We believe the best way to deal with Trump is at the polls. Republicans should have shown some love for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who long hesitated to approve of any impeachment inquiry, quite possibly out of regard for this all-American constitutional principle.
Now it’s too late. As last week ended, Trump was talking about executing for treason whoever enabled the intelligence official who blew the whistle on him — ironic given many Americans consider Trump a traitor to his country. Spineless Republican Congressman Devin Nunes is running around claiming Democrats seek nude photos of Trump. And right-wing media mobs cry for an investigation of the Bidens — absolutely fine by us, though this might raise some very inconvenient questions about that swamp Trump famously promised to drain. Given the mad profiteering he and his corrupt progeny have pursued in office, Trump has clearly only unleashed bigger gators into the muck, not drained it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.