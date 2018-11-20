Highway analysts dispute the old saw that traffic volume is at its yearly peak the day before Thanksgiving — today, for instance — but many do agree it’s in the annual top 10 and that traffic during this holiday weekend is often at its absolute worst the Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving. That said, any white-knuckle anxiety in Interstate 35 travel through Waco today may well pale alongside I-35 rigors yet to come.
The long-anticipated project to improve and widen I-35 through Waco beginning this spring (assuming all goes as planned) has been broken into two phases that, for better or worse, might overlap but won’t begin or end in unison. Design on the project’s southern half continues another year and a half. Even so, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, Metropolitan Planning Organization Chairman Dillon Meek and Republican state Rep. Charles Anderson are pulling every lever they can to shorten the time one part or another of I-35 is under construction between north and south Loop 340.
Texas Transportation Commissioners clearly got the point when Deaver and Meek stressed the importance of expediting funding and beginning construction on Phase 4C of the I-35 overhaul — between 17th/18th streets and South Loop 340 — even as construction proceeds north of 17th/18th streets to North Loop 340. The latter (Phase 4B) is fully funded, fully designed. And, yes, one can only imagine the impact with Waco tourism at its height.
“As the mayor mentioned, Waco has become a tourist destination for fans of the television show ‘Fixer Upper,’” Meek told amused commissioners during last month’s Texas Department of Public Safety workshop in Austin regarding various I-35 improvement projects up and down the pivotal highway corridor. “I do know Chip Gaines and I was sitting here thinking I should have had him come here and speak for me because, if not more compelling, it would have been more entertaining.”
Indeed. Deaver drove home the point more solemnly: “We are preparing for four or more years of construction with Phase 4B which could be highly disruptive to our city. We feel it is imperative that the southern portion of the project, 4C, begin as soon as possible so the work can be done concurrently with 4B in order to minimize the total time in construction. This will mitigate the negative economic impact of construction, save taxpayer dollars and, most importantly, enhance safety and save lives.”
Transportation officials respectfully differ with Anderson’s opinion that I-35 construction over so many years in Waco means “death and destruction” within city limits. But they fully acknowledge the pain to come and vow to keep folks informed in different stages of construction. We encourage all with concerns to attend a come-and-go open house on the project from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Maybe officials can reassure us and even offer tips on shortcuts as this vitally important construction project ensues. After all, this project will last not months but years — and there will be weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth.