In our travels around the county to gauge political sentiments, we seldom see a display of campaign signs such as the lineup in the yard in Woodway pictured above: Three signs tout the election of Democratic candidates, including Mike Collier for lieutenant governor and Beto O’Rourke for Senate; the fourth, however, expresses the resident’s wish state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, a longtime Republican, be re-elected to the Legislature. And while we immediately guessed the reason — and while we can offer excellent reasons why Katherine Turner-Pearson deserves a shot in this pivotal post over Anderson — we respect the thinking behind this mixed batch of signs off Stony Point Drive.
It proves that someone in this house is thinking more critically than mindlessly electing all Democrats or all Republicans. There’s a light on in this home.
“I don’t like party lines,” explained Andy Kaul, 47, retired from a 23-year Army career that includes five combat deployments as a medic (including three tours of Iraq) and two humanitarian missions. “I’m more of a moderate. I told someone once I’m a conservative liberal with libertarian tendencies! But I go with the person and what their platform is. Doc Anderson was our family vet for years so I know him personally. He’s straight up. He fights for his constituents. He is truly — well, I don’t want to say ‘politician’ because that sounds bad nowadays — but he is there to represent his constituents.”
Kaul acknowledged he couldn’t cite any particular vote justifying Doc Anderson’s re-election but credited the veterinarian’s care of his mother’s pets and a cat named Julio that Kaul brought to the United States from Italy. (Yikes! An immigrant!)
Takeaway: Whether the character of the man or woman or the merit of his or her political stances on complex issues, the great democratic experiment in which we find ourselves today — Election Day — should require more than voting blind and ignorant for candidates about whom we know nothing more than party label. Not all Republicans are better than their Democratic opponents. Not all Democrats are better than their Republican opponents. And while we acknowledge that newspaper endorsements mean little in this day and age, we do see it as our civic duty to stress some key points: No Republican, for instance, should re-elect a Republican state attorney general under criminal indictment — or a Republican state agriculture commissioner found by Texas Rangers to have misspent taxpayer dollars on private pleasures.
Yes, there are times when you should vote for the man or woman rather than the party. Political parties, red or blue, left or right, care only about winning. It’s up to you, dear citizen, to do far better for Texas and the nation.