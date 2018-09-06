Polling indicates Americans remain sharply divided on abortion. Yet many Texans also believe the state of Texas struck the right balance involving rights of pregnant women and rights of the unborn through a 2013 law prohibiting abortions after 20 weeks gestation. Even some in the pro-choice movement have confided this is a workable compromise (though in whispers). However, when state legislators began exploring an effort to mandate how medical facilities dispose of fetal remains in order to show “dignity” for the unborn, even some pro-life supporters cited it as onerous, unnecessary, even mean-spirited.
In his highly readable ruling this week, U.S. District Judge David Ezra determined the 2017 law was more dreadful than even that: Taking stock of those advocating the law on strictly moral grounds (as opposed to, say, public safety or public hygiene), he found it would intrude on the intensely private views of women suffering miscarriages or undergoing abortions, regardless of whether those private views are spiritual or not. (Miscarriages eclipse abortions in number in Texas.) Consider, for instance, how the state law applies differently to in vitro fertilization clinics compared to other health-care facilities in Texas. In citing Supreme Court precedent, Ezra argues the state has no business taking sides in religious debates or in prescribing moral codes. He ironically cites as precedent the Supreme Court’s recent Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission ruling.
What’s more, he notes the state isn’t equipped to implement its own law: “The simple fact is that Texas currently has no viable, integrated system in place for disposing of embryonic and fetal-tissue remains in compliance with the challenged laws nor has Texas appropriated resources to insure the challenged laws operate as intended. Instead, the clear weight of the evidence shows that the waste-disposal options required by the challenged laws would cause many, if not most, doctors and health-care facilities providing pregnancy-related care to women to be overwhelmed with embryonic and fetal-tissue remains with no acceptable method of disposal. Indeed, those few state officials tasked with attempting to insure implementation of the challenged laws were relegated to asking private cemeteries, funeral homes and crematoriums for help. With the exception of a non-contractually binding offer from the Catholic Church in Texas that it would do what it could, little else was forthcoming.” Oops.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vows to continue defending this law, presumably to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and beyond. Yet this much seems clear: The purpose of the state’s now-shelved 2017 fetal-remains law seems to have been mostly to allow Gov. Greg Abbott and state legislators to bolster their pro-life credentials before the pro-life lobby, even as they failed to prioritize other issues that might safeguard and improve the lives of children and women in Texas. In the final analysis, this law also exemplifies what Republicans in charge once claimed to hate: employing unnecessary and cumbersome government regulations to harass those holding very different ethical or religious beliefs.