Last Sunday this newspaper criticized the mad scramble by Democratic presidential contenders to further stir America’s bubbling racial cauldron by embracing reparations in recognition of injustices committed against African Americans over our nation’s long and arduous history. By the same standard, we now condemn the racial provocation pursued by state legislators seeking to undermine communities reconsidering certain monuments erected long ago and celebrating causes neither constitutional in principle nor respectful of human rights, let alone common decency.
Republican state Rep. James White’s House Bill 583 would require that any historical monument, structure, plaque, statue, school, street or park on public grounds more than 40 years “shall not be altered, removed, relocated, renamed or destroyed.” If it has been there at least 20 years but not more than 40, it may be altered, removed, relocated or destroyed only by county or city vote; if it’s a state monument, a vote of the Legislature is required. If the monument is less than 20 years old, governing boards can decide.
Most folks this week testified in favor of the White bill, such as Brandon Burkhart of Texas Freedom Force, who welcomed a novel provision allowing for plaques to be affixed to monuments offering the “other side” of the issues or individuals memorialized. State Rep. Steve Toth lamented Austin Independent School District had undertaken efforts to remove the name given a school because the honoree served as a simple soldier in the Confederacy, even though he later helped found a hospital for African Americans: “This is about the duality of man, it’s about the sin nature, it’s about the redemption of Jesus Christ in our lives.”
All fair, valid points, but such matters should still remain the province of the communities in which such monuments were raised. If, say, a community of predominantly African-American parents, students and educators object to a neighborhood school long ago being named for someone who fought to keep their ancestry in chains, that should count more than a bunch of predominantly white legislators pressing regulations to keep such names in place. We would hope the full extent of any honoree’s contributions be considered in his favor, including notable post-war charity, but it should still be the community’s call. (A local figure worthy of such admiration: Judge Nicholas W. Battle, a determined states’ rights advocate who left the bench to fight for the Confederacy in 1862, yet later championed the almighty 13th, 14th and 15th amendments from the bench.)
Legislators ought to instead consider what they can do to discourage the pronounced racism we’ve seen of late, some of it coming from the statehouse (including another effort aimed at voter suppression). As Andy Stoker, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Dallas, noted during his testimony before the House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism: “Today, given our current political climate in the United States, I’m concerned about an ideology looking backwards. This is the same ideology that elevated these statues to prominence.”
Well said. Our recommendation: Leave this unnecessarily divisive bill pending in committee — permanently.