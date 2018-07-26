If hardworking farmers and their advocates are any indication, the Trump administration’s $12 billion relief package for farmers imperiled by the president’s devastating, ill-advised trade wars is kindly appreciated but doesn’t negate the fact that, more than anything, American farmers want stable, practical international trade policies — not more government subsidies. After all, one man’s government subsidy is another man’s socialist bailout, an example of government again picking winners and losers and redistributing taxpayer cash.
That’s why so many conservative lawmakers and right-wing media organizations — admittedly, the sort whose thoughts of food probably conjure the local supermarket, not the daunting challenges of farming in an increasingly hostile climate — express deep concern over this farm-aid package. As the pro-Trump, pro-business Wall Street Journal put it, the Trump administration, through its $12 billion relief package for farmers, “is trying to fix an economic problem of its own making by putting the victims on the federal dole.”
And while the Trump administration no doubt realizes the critical importance of sustaining those who feed us daily, this extension of farm aid — committed without congressional approval — raises another reasonable question. Given that President Trump’s tariffs have provoked retaliatory tariffs from other countries, what do we tell other U.S. industries paying the price for a policy that almost no economists, even rigidly conservative ones, endorse? Should such industries, in the name of equity, also get taxpayer-funded emergency relief?
There’s also political irony in all this, given that the political juggernaut that eventually catapulted Trump into the White House began way back in 2009 with widespread, understandable disgust in the American heartland — farming country — over federal bailouts of the banking and auto industries. Does the fact this latest relief package is now bound for farming country suddenly discount the conservative argument against bailouts, especially when caused by questionable U.S. trade policy?
In a press conference with Texas press Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said resolving disputed trade agreements is key to long-term stability in farming, at least as much as any farmer has a right to hope for: “I’ve talked to a number of the agricultural producers and they’re concerned the markets that they’ve grown over the years are shrinking or will dry up and our trading partners might ultimately look to other countries to fill that void and we would permanently lose that market share, which is so important.”
One more thing. This tempest over announced expansion of subsidies for farmers confirms why efforts by some conservatives to separate the food-stamp program from the farm bill are short-sighted, at least in present times when legislative compromise is so frustratingly elusive. So long as these programs, both involving food, are coupled, urban and rural priorities are met and consensus is guaranteed. Separate them in the current political environment and the troubles this nation has had lately in passing a farm bill will multiply, ensuring grief and anxiety for American farmers as well as the poor, both urban and rural.