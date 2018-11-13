The Texas Legislature doesn’t convene till Jan. 8, but this week state legislators began filing bills. Let’s hope Central Texas legislators do nothing to encourage the distracting sideshows we witnessed during the 2017 legislative session, including discriminatory legislation regarding public bathrooms. Let’s demand they add thought and muscle to adequately and equitably fund public schools and reform property-tax appraisals to more accurately reflect our property values.
Getting down to serious challenges means considering such legislation as Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren’s bill touting a constitutional amendment requiring the state to fund at least half of public education costs. State lawmakers have allowed their share of this burden to gradually dwindle to 38 percent, thus adding to the taxpayer burden that we property owners must then assume. We’re also interested in legislation ordering a study of any benefits in prompt disclosure of sale prices of real property. This might pave the way for more accurate and fair property appraisal for tax purposes.
All this also means recognizing flaws inherent in legislation that would further cap the amount local governments can increase property-tax revenue from one year to the next. The governor proposes a particularly restrictive cap of 2.5 percent on such property-tax revenue growth, which city and county leaders statewide say could hinder public services such as fire protection and law enforcement. The one thing we liked about the governor’s proposal: a ban on further unfunded mandates by the Legislature, a malignant problem to which legislators give only lip service.
Another thing: Till school finance is fully addressed, legislators have no business trying to dilute public education funds further through schemes involving vouchers and private schools.
We’re happy to see bills filed that would bolster voter participation, including Democratic state Sen. José Rodríguez’s bill to make student ID cards issued by colleges and universities legally acceptable forms of voter ID. And given concerns by Republicans and Democrats about the integrity of the electoral process, we urge consideration of legislation requiring voting machines to print paper receipts — particularly reassuring when voters find themselves with troublesome machines.
Granted, not all state bills being filed are exactly revelatory or critical. One, for instance, marks the 30th anniversary of the broadcast of “Lonesome Dove” and commemorates “the performances of Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones.” Wow. More critical bills — even if unlikely to pass in original form — might at least trigger useful debate and even compromise regarding pressing societal and legal problems. Such legislation includes bills to revamp redistricting, cap tuition increases at state-supported colleges and universities, provide for online voter registration (assuming one has an unexpired driver’s license or state-issued ID) and exempt Texas from observing daylight-saving time. And brace yourself: Legislators will be filing bills till March 8 — and already several hundred have been filed.