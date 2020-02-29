The last day of early voting at First Assembly of God along busy Bosque Boulevard found candidates in festive spirits. The son of district judge candidate Thomas West posed merrily for a Trib photographer with his dad’s primary election rival, Michael Flynn, along with a supporter of McLennan County Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones, himself just yards away under a tent with West as well as Republican congressional candidate Pete Sessions and Patty Reneau, a supporter of Precinct 1 commissioner candidate Chrissy Brault.
They and other candidates sought to engage voters through pleasantries and pitches, all while being careful not to venture closer than 100 feet of the polling place. Former Precinct 1 justice of the peace Kristi DeCluitt, also seeking the 19th State District Court seat being vacated by Judge Ralph Strother, jokingly likened the candidates to “pound puppies,” wagging their figurative tails for voters and hoping they would be adopted. Well put.
Obviously, local voters have much on their minds. When early voting wrapped Friday, 16,660 had voted in McLennan County, compared to 14,615 early voters in tumultuous 2016. Democrats face the dilemma Republicans faced four years ago — a huge field of presidential candidates, including one who by some measures seems beyond the standards of acceptability. In any case, 5,217 voted Democratic this year, compared to 2,561 voting Democratic in early balloting in 2016.
Local Republicans also have much to ponder, even if the presidential nominating process seems moot, notwithstanding seven Republican candidates besides President Trump. This might explain the dip in early voters, 11,443 in 2020 compared to 12,054 in 2016. Republicans, however, face deciding on a nominee from a rambunctious field of 11 to succeed Republican Congressman Bill Flores. We’re likely looking at a runoff after Election Day Tuesday.
Following our Trib Q&A with Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe and Assistant Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith, we’re now confident you have a better chance of contracting coronavirus than seeing your vote hacked by Russians. Texas House Bill 1421 added cybersecurity requirements to the state election code, requiring best practices for reducing risks of electronic vote-tampering as well as annual cybersecurity training. The Secretary of State Elections Division will be more involved in cybersecurity assessments statewide.
As usual, the Tribune-Herald has done its part, serving as the source for election coverage, including editorial board Q&As with cooperating congressional candidates (and even a few who weren’t cooperative); a primer on voting protocols with election officials; comprehensive Page One stories about competitive races for county commissioner and 19th State District Court judge written by seasoned journalists; a concise wrap-up of congressional candidates and their policy priorities; and a forum for everyday citizens to sound off on behalf of their favorites. For those yet to vote, the time is at hand to make decisions. See you Tuesday.
