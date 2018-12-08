At its simplest, the newly unveiled Doris Miller Memorial along the banks of the Brazos in downtown Waco celebrates a rousing story of all-American heroism about which most of us can cheer wildly: Amidst a sneak air attack by the Japanese on U.S. naval forces at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, an African-American mess cook in a racially segregated Navy keeps his head despite the chaos and bloodshed, pulls wounded men afforded certain advantages denied him to safety, then mans an anti-aircraft gun to fight off their collective enemy. City Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield, whose district encompasses the memorial, wonderfully addressed the selfless valor during Friday’s dedication ceremony.
“When you stand at the feet of the statue looking at the ship and taking it all in, whatever you’re going through at the moment, you have the ability to know that right then in that moment, you’re standing beside a hero who didn’t intend to be when he woke up that day,” she said. “He woke up to do his job. So every day when you get up, you never know when you’ll be called upon to change the face of the nation. We have evidence of excellence in Doris Miller, Waco’s son, that no matter what you are placed to do, called to do, are doing, could be doing, will be doing, your hero is in you.”
Well said. Yet when one recalls all that has transpired across our nation since the idea for this memorial was first announced nearly a decade ago, other thoughts come to mind as well.
For one thing, racism again looms as a mighty challenge across America. Doris Miller’s heroism at Pearl Harbor came at a time when many folks back in his hometown of Waco could remember the horrific 1916 racist lynching of Jesse Washington in the town square. Today we see more and more evidence of defiant white nationalism and fewer and fewer national leaders with the courage to condemn this trend. Doris Miller’s statue — his standing tall, ever ready for duty — should remind all of the very best in Americans, regardless of religion or race. Do we have his courage, the sort that our leaders lack?
Another thing: Those who serve in our armed forces, whatever their role — mess cook or naval aviator — deserve our respect, having placed themselves in harm’s way. Three and a half years ago we marveled as a presidential candidate who didn’t serve in the military belittled another celebrated war hero, even though the latter spent much time as a prisoner of war, often subjected to torture by the enemy. “He’s not a war hero,” we were told. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
We never will understand how any politician could say such a thing, yet continue to resonate powerfully with a broad swath of Americans who in turn made him an idol of our very different times. If military service is no longer enough to rate respect, perhaps it’s useful to remember that our own Navy Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller was also a member of the so-called “Greatest Generation.” The catch: He didn’t survive the war to earn gratitude and praise as a veteran back home, instead perishing with 701 mostly white shipmates aboard the USS Liscome Bay in the 1943 Battle of Makin. Now, in a sense, Doris Miller is finally back to demand more of us.