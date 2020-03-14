Decennial administration of U.S. Census forms is increasingly a barometer of our times. Ten years ago, some Americans of the tea party strain refused to take the federal census in supposed fear of a tyrannical government under Barack Obama. To her credit, Waco Tea Party President Toby Marie Walker courageously contested this argument, reminding local folks the census was constitutionally mandated. And, of course, tea party members are supposed to be steadfastly loyal to the Constitution.
Suspicion and paranoia again accompany the 2020 census, this time encouraged by the Trump administration, accused of both executive overreach and malevolence. After the Trump administration sought to insert a question on census forms about citizenship, it came to light this move was based on a 2015 study that suggested such a question would discourage Hispanic participation, paving the way for state governments under Republican control to more easily gerrymander congressional and legislative districts to their political advantage. The Supreme Court, of all entities, blocked insertion of such a question, but the damage was done.
So when Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, council members and others gathered outside City Hall Thursday in an appeal to residents to act as good citizens and fill out census forms, they faced an uphill battle. Yet their arguments are pragmatic, putting aside politically charged activities of our federal government of late. The mayor stressed an accurate count would help ensure appropriate assistance from the federal government to accommodate Waco’s growth through real funding for “roads, economic development, affordable housing, neighborhood schools, health care, Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, SNAP and 130 other programs.”
Keep in mind, too, that this state’s vigor in the Electoral College is based on how many folks are counted in Texas every 10 years. Plus Texas could gain three new congressional seats if the count is strong. And as the Center for Public Policy Priorities notes, if Texas is undercounted, a tight-fisted state government may have to pick up the tab for critical programs or eliminate services altogether — not an encouraging prospect when oil and gas fortunes are withering under quarantines and lockdowns over coronavirus. As Todd Staples of the Texas Oil & Gas Association noted in a Trib column two weeks ago, many state services are funded via taxation of our oil and gas industry. Finally, keep in mind that many companies use demographic data from the census to determine where to set up shops and business endeavors, in turn creating job opportunities.
So in case our long-delayed, expensive interstate improvements (now underway); the explosion of homebuilding in our county; the arrival of tourists to visit Magnolia Market at the Silos and surrounding amenities; and the struggles civic leaders (including Mayor Deaver) have smartly assumed in reversing decades of poverty aren’t enough reason to try to get back some of the money we pay in federal taxes, citizens should at least heed the Waco Tea Party president’s long-ago reminder: Doing the census is one of your very few constitutional obligations.
