On occasion of President Trump’s ongoing “Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War,” we devoted our entire opinion page on Friday’s prescribed anniversary date to “Report to a Sleeping Son,” a searing 1969 column by late, Waco-based author and Baylor University alumnus Alton L. Dewlen regarding grief and anguish in the wake of his son’s 1968 death in combat during the Vietnam War. It’s a powerful piece demonstrating not only the shock and loss of a remote battlefield death but also anger at a society and political state at times at odds with such sacrifices.
Mr. Dewlen’s sentiments take on new dimensions when one fully considers the historic context of constantly shifting White House policies regarding the war as well as anti-war protests against a conflict many Americans saw as increasingly futile and worthless. Veterans with whom we’ve spoken in the years since reflect these clashing dynamics. They voice difficulty in forgiving the vehemence with which some protesters blamed not only the politicians and generals but rank-and-file military personnel whose duty was to follow orders. Some veterans recognize that those very politicians and generals also lost the war for them all. Awkward questions thus arise over what so many battlefield casualties gained our nation.
If such questions hurt, they should. Alton Dewlen — a veteran of World War II, a “good war” — left this earthly scene in 2011 to join son Michael in a better place. So have most of Alton’s generation. Many of us who came of age during the tumultuous 1960s and ’70s vowed to internalize the awful lessons of Vietnam and never let such a war happen again. That meant not pursuing elective wars, that meant a clear strategy for victory in war, that meant pragmatic expectations about what war should yield. Then many of us forgot and cheered an elective war in Iraq without any strategy. Our failure to even understand the region’s complicated culture — centuries of strife between Sunnis and Shiites, the potential for Mideast instability — ensured the Iraq War became one of the longest in U.S. history. We are asked to acknowledge its 16th anniversary this month as well.
In his 2017 proclamation, the president confirmed the “commitment of this nation to the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, which began on Memorial Day 2012 and will continue through Veterans Day 2025.” He called on all Americans “to offer each of our Vietnam veterans and their families a thank-you on behalf of the nation, both privately and during public ceremonies and programs across our country.”
Fair enough. But let’s do this much more in honor of heroes gone to glory and veterans grappling with war’s lingering nightmares: Dare to call out those who voice patriotic-sounding rhetoric in rallying us into conflict when they can’t define mission, strategy and risks. Dare to study up on foreign policy ourselves so we can press intelligent questions and gauge credible answers before politicians commit our troops to far horizons. And if barkers of war promise little sacrifice will be demanded of us on the homefront in blood or treasure, that we can shop our way to victory, that this adventure won’t take so long, let us brand them for the frauds they are. Or do we have the courage we so readily demand of others?