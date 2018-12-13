In an era when faith in governmental institutions at so many levels is crumbling, how encouraging it is to see Waco District 4 City Councilman Dillon Meek actually risk public criticism by conducting a real town-hall meeting in North Waco Wednesday night. Meek updated about two dozen constituents on various city programs and initiatives, ranging from brush removal to an ambitious street maintenance agenda to entrepreneural programs. Several constituents voiced appreciation, too, including Wannika Muhammad — and she doesn’t even live in District 4.
With another community conversation scheduled Jan. 10 and hosted by new District 1 Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield, let’s hope this proves a regular event undertaken by all council members. Yes, it demands certain standards of behavior of all involved: The council representative should do as much talking as listening — and should dutifully take notes on suggestions and requests for help (and Meek did just that); the public in turn should offer questions, thoughts and even gripes in polite, civil fashion — and then step aside after a minute or two so others can have their turn. That way everyone gets to air his or her concern and yet maybe learn something in the bargain.
Wednesday night, for instance, some constituents were intrigued by a group now meeting regularly to more effectively bolster the historic 25th Street corridor at Bosque Boulevard in such areas as lighting, police presence and image. They heard about the idea of tax increment financing districts — or something like them — being envisioned to help revitalize promising neighborhood areas of commerce. Others were focused on city efforts to address lead-based paint concerns, including a federal grant to help battle this serious health threat. (The problem was uncovered through investigative reporting by the Trib.) Yet others were intrigued about opportunities to serve on city boards and commissions.
A lot of interest was shown in basic code enforcement — and the fact some glaring neighborhood violations such as cars parked on front lawns and loose dogs happen evenings and weekends when code-enforcement officers aren’t on duty. As one constituent noted regarding the property values of residents who have an investment in their neighborhoods: “Nobody’s going to buy a house with all that around.”
Growth remains on the agenda for Waco, whether folks want it or not, so it’s best to learn how to monitor and shape any change. Community meetings such as that hosted by Meek at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theater are vital so city leaders can ensure quality of life remains paramount for taxpayers. To quote Meek at one point: “If there’s one word for Waco right now, it’s strategy.” Town-hall meetings can provide the opportunity for course correction — and if word gets out that council members are there to hear concerns and offer insights and actual help, attendance may improve.
To his credit, Councilman Dillon Meek sets one of the best examples of keeping his constituents informed. And while a town-hall meeting might strike some as old-fashioned, he’s also been quick to use social media to inform local folks about city developments. Other council members, please take note!