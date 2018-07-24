Although lost in the maddening shuffle of news from Washington and beyond, the revelation half the New York Daily News newsroom staff had been laid off Monday sparked anger and outrage among New Yorkers who pride themselves on being well-informed and see the Daily News as the local paper of record. (The stately New York Times is seen more as a chronicler of the world.) New Yorkers shouldn’t be too surprised: The gutting of newsrooms at mid-sized and large newspapers nationwide has been going on for more than a decade.
The toll of the newsroom fallen was accelerating well before Donald Trump declared his war on “the enemy of the people.” For many newspaper veterans, there was an all-too-familiar ring when Tronc publishing executive vice president and general manager Grant Whitmore, meeting with remaining Daily News staffers, answered someone who inquired why owners hadn’t developed a strategy for growth for the nation’s ninth largest newspaper before triggering staff reductions. According to a CNN report, the executive replied: “That’s a very reasonable question. That is not the way we did it.”
And that’s pretty damn disgraceful, though hardly surprising. New Yorkers are now similarly discovering many corporations that own newspapers across America have no strategy whatsoever beyond cutting staff every so often to ensure that short-term profit margins in faraway board rooms are met. Obviously, that course weakens the overall product over time (and readers do notice) and makes it harder to market the newspaper as a smart, vigorous and innovative advertising vehicle.
More seriously, some communities are witnessing a decline in indispensable watchdog reporting, which is just fine by politicians who would rather do without all the fuss and scrutiny of a newspaper seeking some public accountability. As former New York Daily News editor Mark Rich angrily tweeted as layoffs were announced Monday: “If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.”
Yes, one is tempted to lay all blame for shrinking newsrooms on the supposed liberal bent of many journalists, but the hard fact is so many other factors play a far greater role. Gone, for instance, are the days when most cities had one or two newspapers, three or four television stations and very little else. With cable options and online news sites madly proliferating — many of them on the cheap — advertising dollars are now split in a hundred different directions. Smartphones allow one to program news preferences, such as all sports or all entertainment, often to the exclusion of news that really matters.
For many (though certainly not all) daily newspapers, a day of reckoning may be at hand where insightful community leaders somberly evaluate the overall prospects of their communities subsisting without the vigilance and scrutiny the best newspapers provide. If philanthropic investments fail to materialize, some communities may well discover to their dismay and detriment that a veritable “news desert” profits no one but the malicious, the incompetent and perhaps even the willfully blind.