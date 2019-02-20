This week’s 2-3 split vote by the McLennan County Commissioners Court on whether the county’s four precinct-based road-and-bridge crews should merge into a single, cost-saving countywide department clearly left bad feelings. Republican County Judge Scott Felton’s ire is understandable, given that as commissioners dither and dicker over a way to streamline county services and save taxpayer dollars, legislators in Austin blame Texas counties for fiscal irresponsibility and forge ways to clamp down on the property-tax revenue on which these counties depend.
Talk about bad timing.
More baffling: The local court smartly passed a similar resolution for this during the last state legislative session, which in turn spurred the legislation necessary to permit such reform. Unfortunately, the 2017 bill got swept up in a logjam in an unusually combative session and died without a vote. It’s no wonder then Judge Felton voiced surprise, particularly at Republican Commissioner Will Jones’ Tuesday vote against the unit-road system after voting for it in 2017. Both Felton and Republican Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry have long touted adopting a unit-road system for greater efficiencies.
Indeed, when we asked Perry about it during an extensive Trib Q&A a year ago, he deferred to Commissioner Jones “on a version [of the unit-road system] that he sees appropriate for the county. We’re a growing county and we’re soon to be a metro county, not a rural county. I think at some point in time you need to be realistic and understand that these roads we’re building now probably need a higher level of sophistication than what we’re capable of doing in certain areas.”
Given our interview with Democratic Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller, we’re also surprised at her vote against the resolution. That said, Commissioner Jones is right about one thing: The resolution introduced Tuesday was done with little discussion. And as a new commissioner — even one who was privy to previous discussions on this issue — Chisolm-Miller at least deserves a formal breakdown of facts and figures of how a unit-road system might benefit her taxpayers at the very time the governor and state legislators accuse local taxing entities of being wasteful.
However, we see no reason why current wastefulness should continue till the 2021 legislative session. County Judge Felton should press for a full formal presentation within the next few weeks, then ask for another vote. No one on the court could then excuse himself or herself for being uninformed, only obstinate.
Officials who have adopted the unit-road system say their counties over time have saved money by consolidating expensive resources such as equipment and labor and placing such resources under a county engineer or road superintendent. Perry, who has studied the system in some depth, says that under the current precinct-based model, some precincts purchase more expensive equipment than is needed for just one precinct.
Of course, one reason for the status quo is the age-old hurdle to better governance: Power. Some politicians don’t want to give up their fiefdoms, even if it might benefit their taxpayers in the long run.