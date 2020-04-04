As most of us earnestly abide by directives, declarations and advisories from our mayor, county officials, governor and president — finally more or less on the same page — an important date should flash in our minds as we shelter in place and practice social distancing and good hygiene: March 11. That’s when the World Health Organization declared this novel coronavirus spread a full-fledged pandemic; the Big 12 cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments; and, here in Waco, Chip and Joanna Gaines canceled Spring at the Silos, set to host visitors from across the nation and around the globe.
There are several ways of defining a pandemic, so here’s one that should resonate: There’s no outrunning it, no escaping its pall. And as President Trump’s chief immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, noted during a March 25 interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo (lately among the stricken, though still broadcasting), one can’t set timelines for how long one must shelter in place before returning to our gregarious, naturally sociable ways: “You’ve got to be realistic, and you’ve got to understand that you don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline.”
Yet we suspect Dr. Fauci would agree with one exception: We may not set the contagion’s timeline, but we have at least some influence over it based on our willingness and dedication to do what more and more political leaders strongly advise: not just sheltering in place and keeping six feet from even friends and neighbors but holding fast in terms of essential and non-essential businesses. Almost nightly, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says the wave of deaths will be significantly impacted by how widely and how intently Americans follow health directives.
March 11 is when many of us realized that we were in this for the long haul, including whatever medical practitioners might advise. Today, a mere three and a half weeks later, we still don’t know how long we’ll have to pursue precautions to prevent contracting COVID-19 or spreading it. Yes, it seems like such a long time already. Yet there’s a certain peace and confidence about surrendering to a shared course of action and sacrifice to address a calamitous situation we didn’t create and we can’t do much about.
We appreciate the economic hardship that our friends and neighbors are undergoing. We especially worry about small businesses, which may not have the cash and workforce resilience of more muscular corporations. Trib staffers are taking unpaid furloughs amidst the crisis, so we do understand the pain. Yet as we contemplate how we can make an economic comeback, let us quietly appreciate the unexpected blessings even a pandemic can bestow upon at least some of us: more civil treatment of one another, a greater concern for personal hygiene than ever before, a greater regard for the welfare of the aged, infirm and poor, whom too many have stereotyped. When we emerge from this pandemic, perhaps later than sooner, let’s pray we carry forward into daily life and personal outlook some of the healthy and societal dividends gained during our long ordeal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.