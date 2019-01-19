If climate change is a problem of global urgency — and we believe it is — most members of the city of Waco Sustainable Resources Practices Advisory Board sure didn’t reflect it last week. Say what you will of board member Sarah Brockhaus’ bold resolution pressing the City Council to pursue a course away from greenhouse gas-causing fossil fuels and toward 100 percent reliance on renewable energy, a strategy many cities across the United States now pursue. The tragic fact is a vocal segment of the public in attendance and even a few board members appeared stunned that city leadership was interested in only occasional input from citizen committees such as this one.
That may not have been quite the message city leaders meant to convey. But for more than an hour, discussion of ways to reduce municipal reliance on fossil fuels gave way to tedious wrangling over protocols and procedures commissions and boards must follow if they want even consideration of their recommendations by the council. As City Manager Wiley Stem III explained, recommendations by committees are generally presented to the council via its annual report rather than going straight to council members for prompt consideration. At one point, board members devolved to the sorry point of debating repeated use of the word “whereas” in board resolutions. No wonder one environmentalist fled the third-floor city meeting room screaming.
Nor did it help when Councilman John Kinnaird, as council liaison, immediately expressed the concerns he and likely the rest of the council would have about the resolution as crafted by Brockhaus (who represents Baylor University on the board) and environmental warrior Alan Northcutt. Kinnaird worried not only about the tight deadline set for city of Waco operations going 100 percent renewable — one that could economically handicap future city leaders and taxpayers — but also about creation of a new advisory board to more aggressively combat climate change locally.
We’re no tree-huggers, but even we recognize the foolhardiness of keeping our heads in the sand on this grave and complicated subject. Let’s hope someone invigorates board discussions to consider Kinnaird’s relevant reservations before further revising of resolutions. Kinnaird quite obviously takes this topic seriously — and so endeavoring to discuss in detail his concerns (and those of other council members) is a vital prerequisite to further environmental action. At least he’s more ears on this than the president.