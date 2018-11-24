While this newspaper welcomes U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ rebuke of President Trump for dismissing a lower federal court ruling as the handiwork of “an Obama judge,” it comes a little late. Regardless of Trump’s ignorant rant last week, the federal judiciary’s reputation has been crumbling for years, at least since the controversial 2000 presidential election.
Chief Justice Roberts is right to stress that federal judges, at least in principle, should execute their sworn, lifetime duties without partisanship or ideological rigidity: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”
Yet the public sees it pretty much as the president does, which is why Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process became such a political battle this year, leading to more entrenchment by Republicans and Democrats and further muddying of the Supreme Court’s reputation for applying law and constitutional principle fairly and objectively. We heard anecdotes in 2016 in which local pastors, of all people, pressed worshippers to vote reality TV star, real estate promoter and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump into the White House so “his” judges would get on the high court and undermine and dismantle Roe v. Wade.
We don’t doubt the chief justice’s sincerity in all this. But where were Roberts and other high justices in 2016 when the Republican Senate refused to do its constitutional duty and even consider the legitimate Supreme Court nominee of a duly elected Democratic, African-American president? That awful precedent has paved the way for the no-holds-barred slugfests over subsequent nominees as well as the president’s increasing whining and complaining about judges not blindly obeying him, Constitution and rule of law be damned.
The supreme irony is that the federal court ruling that prompted Trump’s rage held that Trump cannot simply scuttle federal asylum laws for illegal immigrants by executive order or whim. It’s a lesson Trump, of all people, should know, given he repeatedly accused President Obama of the same thing in another instance of executive impulse regarding Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2012. Trump clearly believes he’s entitled to do what other presidents may not — and a weak-kneed Republican Congress and the honorable chief justice have enabled this menace and malignancy.
Beyond that, Trump’s temper-tantrum last week has now placed “Trump judges” such as Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch in the personally and professionally awkward situation of appearing as obedient stooges should they rule in favor of his administration (and, yes, we imagine even the Trump administration will be in the right now and then). In short, in terms of integrity and appearances, there’s really no way these judges can win in the Age of Trump.