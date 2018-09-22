If one failing further aggravates the sharp political divide we see not only nationwide but here in Central Texas, it’s the fierce refusal by partisans on the far left and far right to acknowledge the nuances in any given situation. And today being Sunday, that means we all have another opportunity to sit in our echo chambers as we risk the possibility of professional football players taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem. Can Americans discern all that’s really at play here?
Genuine myopia or willful obstinacy? Is there anyone out there of reasonable intelligence on the far right who by now doesn’t realize that some football players are taking a knee in protest during the national anthem to raise awareness of troubling incidents of police brutality, sometimes deadly, visited on African-American citizens? Is there anyone of reasonable intelligence on the far left who doesn’t by now grasp that kneeling during the playing of the national anthem is needlessly provocative and bound to distract from an admittedly serious problem, allowing demagogues to play on the racism within at least some of us?
Nearby Dallas the past few weeks has had occasion to see this played out in all its horror: Even conservatives supportive of police have had to balk at the shooting death of African-American Botham Jean by a white police officer, Amber Guyger, who claims she mistook the 26-year-old for an intruder after she accidentally entered his apartment, thinking it was her own. The police are now blamed with coddling Guyger in ways Dallas police normally would not — enough to inspire a protest at last week’s Cowboys game in Dallas, complete with a mock funeral procession.
So may we add our praise for the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau for its wise and mature handling of all this after Nike mounted a controversial campaign supporting Colin Kaepernick’s setting the example for football players of kneeling during the anthem? Si Cook, executive director and chief operating officer of Texas Farm Bureau, set the record straight on wildly erroneous reports that it had banned its employees from wearing Nike products. The Farm Bureau only opts to phase out apparel that combined Texas Farm Bureau and Nike logos.
“I want to be clear that Texas Farm Bureau and affiliated companies have not banned employees from wearing Nike-branded products,” Cook added in his statement last week. “Our employees are free to wear Nike apparel without Texas Farm Bureau logos of any kind if it is within our dress code. This is not a political statement on our behalf, this is not a judgment, this is not a social statement. We have members on both sides of this issue, so we have simply made the business decision to take our companies out of the controversy.”
Some might say Texas Farm Bureau is showing something less than backbone in its stand. That’s a charge often leveled at those who recognize the nuance in political and social issues and seek to offer stances equally nuanced, whether it’s patriotism (or what passes for it), police protocols or, yes, Supreme Court nominees. Till the public at large can show attention to the complexity of issues facing us, no one should blame Texas Farm Bureau for its sensible stance.