Three local stories in Sunday’s Trib highlight both the excitement behind Waco’s growth in residents and business as well as mounting anxiety over state and federal officials’ leaving our stretch of Central Texas less than prepared to fully accommodate such growth. Somewhere amidst all this must come rallying cries from local leaders, especially those championing pro-business policies — and these cries must resound with clarity among those presuming to represent us in the Texas Legislature and elsewhere.
Sunday’s Page One included stories on how Waco led the state with an astounding 82.7 percent hotel occupancy rate; how the famous Church Under the Bridge is preparing to relocate from its hallowed, open-air abode beneath a busy Interstate 35 bridge as plans move forward for expansion and improvement of the roaring interstate through much of Waco; and how opinions by local leaders collide on leveraging local road and street funds to pry loose more state and federal dollars for the two-phase interstate expansion through Waco. Some local leaders are understandably concerned that while the first phase of interstate improvement will be finished within the next few years, the second involving the southern part of Waco may linger unfunded and unaddressed for years. Not good.
These stories perfectly summarize the mighty challenges federal and especially state officials face — or should face, given I-35’s state and national significance. Yes, the so-called “Texas Miracle” of low taxes and limited regulation may prompt more businesses and industries to take root in our state. It’s obviously convincing more folks to call Texas home. But with this success comes responsibilities in infrastructure, especially when it won’t adequately accommodate all that business and industry and all those residents.
Thus we see the conflicting approaches concerning regional allocations of state money to the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization: Should more of this money be used to leverage funding completion of I-35, as Precinct 3 County Commissioner Will Jones acknowledges is more and more necessary in such funding matters? After all, officials are reportedly devoting some $80 million of local funds to the first major phase of local I-35 improvements. Or should this money, originally set aside for local road and bridge projects, be reserved for just that, as Waco City Council member Dillon Meek and Mayor Kyle Deaver argue? After all, the county increasingly faces traffic challenges with every new neighborhood subdivision that arises, every new school that opens. The answer: an unsatisfying combination of approaches, at least till state and federal officials take more responsibility.
During a recent Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Mayor Deaver inquired how other communities handle the question of whether or not to use locally allotted state transportation funds to leverage more federal and state dollars. One likely answer: Other urban communities seem to have more legislative pull in what gets funded by the state. Certainly, accountability in such matters should begin with our own state legislators but continue all the way up to Texas Transportation Commission members, our U.S. senators and the governor whenever the opportunity arises — and even when the opportunity doesn’t.