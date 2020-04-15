In the years since his event-filled presidency, George W. Bush has occasionally been asked how his administration might fare in the history books. In so many words, his answer is that however history might judge him, generations of perspective and postscript must first pass before fair judgment is rendered. He might well be right about the controversial decision to invade Iraq, given the multitude of conflicting currents in the strife-torn, riddle-prone Middle East, but generations will not be required to judge his administration’s botched relief efforts addressing the death and devastation dealt the American South by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Nor will any significant marking of time be required in passing stern judgment on President Trump’s chaotic and confounding reaction to the plague infecting his constituents. Then again, perhaps all this is a broader indictment of the federal government’s inability to respond adequately anymore to crises ranging from hurricanes to pandemics to war.
Yet this much we know: When Pandemic 2020 is chronicled in state and local history books, few of the heroes will be politicians. They will be private citizens and entrepreneurs who stepped up to help, whether through the professional obligations distinguishing so many of our doctors and nurses in the trenches with the sick and dying or businesses and employees who recognized the gravity of our situation and undertook initiatives to address challenges. These are the folks who rate a public shoutout.
Examples of the selfless and heroic? More come to this newspaper’s attention daily. Consider GelPro, which normally produces gel-filled floor mats at its manufacturing plant on Precision Drive in Waco but under founder and CEO Robb McMahan switched production to medical face shields. And there’s Waco’s award-winning whiskey-maker Balcones Distilling, now crafting sanitizer and donating gallons of the cherished stuff to the Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Command, which in turn makes it available to the Waco fire and police departments, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer fire departments and American Medical Response. May we nominate, too, McLennan Community College engineering student (and former Marine Corps helicopter mechanic) Charles Stewart, an Axtell native who has plowed his knowledge of 3D printing and computer design into producing hundreds of computer-printed straps that make medical masks more comfortable to wear?
This is where you find the heart of America beating. If greatness is found in this chapter of the history books one day, these are the people who, without seeking any credit or glory, actually deserve the limelight, certainly far more than the footnote status to which they’ll undoubtedly be relegated.
