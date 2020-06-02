Much of America is in rubble. Our differences in race, religion, politics and who gains and who doesn’t in what has devolved from all-American Main Street capitalism into shadowy corporate capitalism have been exploited by self-serving politicians dancing to atonal tunes of the far left and far right. And now, amidst outrage over George Floyd and a slew of other dead African Americans paying the price for America’s original sin, some of us are blaming whomever the political parties, the 24/7 cable-TV hosts, the talk-radio barkers and the social-media manipulators dictate. Already one conspiracy theory on the loose holds that the “execution” of Floyd is an attempt funded by liberal billionaire George Soros to hinder President Trump’s re-election chances.
Thus madness continues in our time of pestilence and political polarization.
Anger fueling some of the unrest seen in recent days is understandable. If you aren’t spitting mad after watching the full-length video of a white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee to the neck of a prostrate, handcuffed, 46-year-old African American begging for life till his dying breath, if you aren’t stunned at fellow police officers ignoring the pleas of white and black onlookers to ease up, there’s something wrong with you. You should be outraged at the pattern of death and deceit involving law enforcement and unarmed blacks, including Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. It’s indicative of a whole range of problems in America, ranging from white resentment over safety-net programs for people in poverty to a self-deluding longing to return to simpler days that were simple partially because many Americans ignored societal problems such as institutional racism.
Police, mayors and journalists on the ground (the latter often caught in the crossfire) tell us three groups are involved in the inner-city chaos we now witness: protesters at last erupting over this sustained pattern of hostility vented against people of color and the indifference of so many elected officials to this problem; looters dishonoring Floyd’s memory by transforming demonstrations of protest into incidents of vandalism and theft, often plundering businesses sustaining struggling neighborhoods desperate for economic investment; and, finally, outside agitators, whether the much-vilified and vapid Antifa or the far-right, anti-government Boogaloo movement whose mission targets both liberals and law enforcement.
All of which makes the situation difficult to manage. While our president emerged from his underground White House cocoon long enough for a conference call angrily accusing governors of weakness in dealing with protesters, he clearly fails to understand in all his corrupting narcissism what governors and mayors closer to the people grasp: The situation is combustible; the composition and intent of people in the streets is extraordinarily complicated and conflicting; and any questionable actions by law enforcement at this critical stage must be measured against the potential of further inciting the rage of citizens, including those of us not even involved in the protests.
“What happened to George Floyd was a horrific act of police brutality,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday, indicating that he got it. “This should never have happened and we must ensure it never happens here in Texas. I join the millions of Americans who seek swift justice in this case. George Floyd’s death has touched every corner of our country. People are rightfully angry, but the beautiful thing about America is that every person has the right to make their voices heard and protest against injustice. However, violence and vandalism are never the answer, and they have no place in the Lone Star State. It is essential that we end the violence, vandalism and looting that we have seen. But restoring calm in our communities does not end with this task. Our work will not end until justice, fairness and equality become reality in every part of our state.”
Strong words, and quite commendable to a point, but what to do moving forward? Short-term: Pursue changes in state and federal laws that are just as punishing against law enforcement who abuse their authority as these laws are now against those who would harm or kill a law enforcement officer. Further review of physical restraint protocols in law enforcement agencies, big and small. Ensure police chiefs, sheriffs and other leadership are accountable when officers displaying anger issues and us-versus-them attitudes and/or racist impulses aren’t promptly rooted out before they bring down their departments, their communities and entire cities. Continued outreach into communities of color by law enforcement to forge frank but constructive dialogue and to update all on what’s being done to make law enforcement the credit to society it usually is.
Another recourse, one as critical as taking to the streets: Voting in local and state elections, which Barack Obama stressed this week. Yes, many of us get swept up in national elections — and even then, mostly presidential elections, to the exclusion of all else. But the former president makes a valid point: Elected mayors and councils often appoint police chiefs and approve training requirements and professional standards for maintaining what excellence exists in law enforcement. In Texas, sheriffs answer to the voters. Elected county commissioners and county judges say yea or nay on sheriffs’ budgets. Elected state legislators have considerable influence on state laws governing law enforcement.
Those outraged should also remember that the wheels of justice grind slowly in America. We too question the anemic charges of third-degree murder filed against the former Minneapolis police officer seen on video putting his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and his mother. Yet former Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged. Should he ever regain freedom, he will nonetheless endure as a cultural symbol of how badly law enforcement can bungle matters when personal animosity trumps professionalism, compassion and common sense.
One must remember, too, that no profession should be judged by the occasional bad apple. Just as not all politicians should be judged by those who fail in insight and consensus-building and political courage, just as not all protesters should be judged by those who incite violence and loot and vandalize, neither should all police officers be judged by those whose lack of decency, honor and humanity heap shame on them all. We have seen local police chiefs regularly reach out to communities of color in worthy displays of civic engagement. We have watched local law enforcement show restraint during demonstrations over what happened in Minneapolis and a multitude of other causes. And this week we watched as some local law enforcement officers clearly grieved after a reportedly lost 2-year-old Hispanic boy was found dead in a trash bin.
We suspect the three other Minneapolis police officers who stood by and did nothing to stop Chauvin will soon face justice. Their failure to act demonstrates the sort of complicity that tarnishes everyone. Their example highlights the oft-overlooked power of the individual to change the course of events. Had any of Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin’s brothers in blue alongside him a week ago put aside blind fealty to fellow officers, had any of them considered just the societal and political fallout of slowly strangling an African-American citizen on a city street before stunned onlookers, had any of them lived up to the principle of “protect and serve,” George Floyd might be alive and well and facing justice (assuming the charge of passing a phony $20 bill was valid) and dozens of cities already hammered economically and emotionally by a potentially deadly, runaway virus would not have been torched in a nation where stoking the flames politically is ever the name of the game.
