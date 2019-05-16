We were sorely tempted to suggest voting out your state legislators if the Texas Legislature didn’t take steps this session to address the one state-run snafu many of us personally encounter now and then: getting your driver’s license renewed in person. However, the optimist in us prevailed in January, given the seeming resolve of legislators to take action. Now, with the session’s May 27 deadline looming, there’s dwindling reason for such optimism.
More than enough time has passed for state government to fix this problem — especially a state government whose leaders like to gloat over how efficient it is compared to the federal government and city and county governments. For years, we’ve heard complaints from irate motorists who spent hours waiting to get a clerk at the local Department of Public Safety driver license office that never seems fully staffed. Wait in the lobby an hour or so and you’ll leave feeling abused and angry at our almighty state government.
Lawmakers signaled their vow to fix long lines statewide at the outset of the current session, but The Dallas Morning News reports this week that House and Senate bills now clash. The Sunset Commission last year advised studying the idea of transferring the entire driver license division from the DPS to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles because the former is so obviously awful at it. House legislation would set in motion a quick-turnaround DPS plan and a DMV study so the driver license division could be operating out of the DMV by Jan. 1, 2021 — a plan some critics say is too hasty for an agency hardly ready for challenging bureaucratic responsibilities, including “migration of information technology hardware and software.” Fair point.
The Senate bill meanwhile aligns closely with the Sunset Commission vision, which recommends a third-party study on transition pros and cons by September 2020, a year and a half off. Depending on various factors, the division could begin operating out of the DMV by September 2021. The broad idea is that senators would have the 2021 legislative session to craft a more careful and concerted plan. Fair point.
DPS director Steven McCraw has offered worthy guideposts for bolstering service, including extending license renewal periods from six to eight years, cutting down the number of visits. Figuring in the fact a Texas driver must show up in person to renew his or her license every other time, this would mean only one visit to the driver license station every 16 years rather than every 12. We’re glad this is under consideration by the Senate, given other states have eight-year licenses and no problems. McCraw also warns that the job of verifying qualifications is far more demanding and the pay less than attractive given all the responsibilities nowadays.
Where does all this leave Texas constituents? No doubt justified in wondering if delays and gridlock are worse the farther up the state ladder you go. And so we advise this: If senators and representatives can’t get together on a path forward regarding this years-long administrative problem before the present session is over, think long and hard before re-electing them to another term. It’s time there were consequences at the top.