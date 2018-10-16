Many of us past a certain age turned a bit older on Monday. News of Sears’ bankruptcy filing conjured youthful days of homes where the Sears Roebuck & Company catalog was almost as dependable and faithfully consulted as the family Bible, where Sears appliances washed and dried our clothes and refrigerated our food. Almost everyone knew someone who had lived in a Sears Roebuck house.
That’s the tragedy of it. At one point Sears symbolized all-American free-market ingenuity like nobody’s business. It offered big-city amenities such as men’s suits and household appliances to country folks back when more folks lived and worked in the country. Its catalog was, in a sense, Internet shopping. And it proved critical in the shopping malls that so attracted us decades ago, thanks to corporate heads who saw suburbs expanding and recognized a population that wanted to inspect and handle the merchandise before buying.
Sears made a name and reputation with built-to-last goods such as dishwashers, tools and television sets, complete with promises to service what they sold. That meant something to hardworking folks. Sears experimented with innovations, including credit cards and insurance. At one point, some 60 million Americans carried a Sears credit card.
Things have changed. While Monday’s bankruptcy filing speaks of plans to reorganize, Sears now symbolizes decades of fatigue, distraction and decline, a consequence of failure to anticipate and react to the impact of Walmart and Home Depot and a population more set on bargains, even at the cost of service and selection. The rapid-fire mail-order boom spawned by Amazon complicated the marketplace for Sears, hobbled yet further by failures to physically maintain and properly manage stores as well as aggressively advertise its wares and services.
Trib staff writer Mike Copeland reports that the Sears anchoring Richland Mall in Waco is among the 400 or so stores the company is maintaining — another 142 were marked for closure — but it’s obvious changes aplenty are required. We’ve seen century-old tombs with more life than the local Sears displayed Tuesday morning. Signs hanging throughout the store celebrated Sears’ 125th anniversary. But the time for celebrating is past.
The question now: Is Sears too far behind in marketplace innovation and too crippled by business missteps to hope for reinvention and rebirth?
We sincerely hope this is not the end of the extraordinary Sears saga, especially given the 68,000 employees who work for the retailer and some 100,000 pensioners counting on its good fortunes. But its fate of late is proof not all problems in the U.S. economy can be so conveniently blamed on undocumented workers or foreign trade imbalances. Anyone who knows the complexities of business knows almighty business empires are not readily toppled by one or two mistakes but rather through a cascade of them that collectively create a culture of indifference, indolence and inconsistency. Any turnaround of Sears will require equal shares of innovation, resourcefulness, bravado and resolve. And these qualities must be exhibited by everyone from the individual store clerk to the CEO. Let’s hope Sears still has a few sales strategies in its catalog of tricks.