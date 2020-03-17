One of our retired friends, upon learning that Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver on Tuesday had issued a declaration of local disaster temporarily closing restaurants and bars except for take-out and delivery service amid our looming COVID-19 crisis, suggested this action might trigger war at home: “My wife will have to cook!”
That’s a joke, but refraining from Waco’s plentiful variety of restaurants and bars for seven days is only one of the sacrifices we’ll assume as we come to grips with what the president of the United States this week correctly calls an “invisible enemy,” a virus about which scientists know little except that it’s more contagious than everyday contagions such as the flu and far more lethal for folks in their 60s, 70s and 80s and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes.
Welcome to a new world. Brave? We’ll see. If experts are right, we must adopt novel ways at least this spring and summer if we’re to hope for anything approaching normalcy. Some of these cost us very little, such as forsaking handshaking. Others will challenge society, not only in expense but principle. Many who screamed loudest about “socialism” must now ponder bailing out with taxpayer cash industries such as the airlines, crippled by quarantines and restrictions in the United States and beyond. As government steps up to help the captains of industry, we best make sure we’re looking out for average Americans to a degree we didn’t in the last economic crisis: Industries got bailed out while many everyday people lost homes, livelihoods and savings.
But if the world looks gloomy, consider the resolve demonstrated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, working Tuesday with hospital CEOs to increase hospital-bed capacity (paltry in terms of the numbers that might be needed). Consider the optimism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, while marveling at state, local and federal forces arrayed to fight viral spread through everything from travel restrictions to public health assistance — enough that he now suspects “we’re going to see a hump instead of a [steep] peak” when cases crest. And consider a local networking site where residents volunteer to help the vulnerable in this crisis. A Realtor wrote: “I would like to help with basic shopping, important errands, typical mow/edge/blow ... can be a couple, man or woman — preferably the ‘fixed-income/not able to afford’ type. I don’t want any pay.”
