During remarks to the local business community at the recent Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce State of the Nation Luncheon, Republican Congressman Bill Flores highlighted the prosperous economy but expressed concern about bipartisan solutions to pressing problems such as health care, national debt and immigration. After all, Democrats are taking over half of Capitol Hill in January.
Which is akin to the pot calling the kettle black. Despite dominating the House, Senate, White House and Supreme Court for two years now, Republicans have been unable to get their own act together to address these long-festering problems, all of which impact business.
“The country is going to have a significant emotional event if we don’t fix these things,” Flores said at the chamber event. “I don’t want to get to that point, but I can’t see anything today that allows that to happen on a bipartisan basis. Again, I can’t sugarcoat this.”
Yet, with Republicans fully in charge just last week, many of us with skin in the game saw investments and 401(k) plans go on a harrowing, chaotic roller-coaster ride based on conflicting, inexplicable statements from the president of the United States and his very own White House staff on the trade war between China and the United States. Who to believe? The president or his men? For a couple of days, no one at the White House was sure what was happening, who was credible. Amazing.
Scot Lance, managing director at California-based Titus Wealth Management, nailed the problem for the New York Times: “What’s frustrating from my perspective as someone who manages other people’s money is how much is really being put on a president who doesn’t have a good sense of what he says and how the markets react to it. The market’s not trading on fundamentals. It’s trading on tweets and fears that the trade war goes wild. That’s damaging not just short-term but long-term to U.S. and global GDP.”
Unfortunately, this hectic Washington merry-go-round confusion has impacted legislative and presidential initiatives involving health care and immigration. This newspaper strongly supported the Trump immigration plan (as did Flores), only to marvel as it collapsed not solely because of Democrats but also conservative Republicans and a White House again sending conflicting messages.
Can this situation get worse with Democrats? Sure. And if any Democrats in Congress came from Central Texas, we’d offer them stern advice. But all of our lawmakers are Republicans. A few lessons then: First, the GOP lost the House in the midterms partially because it showed little backbone in confronting Trump when he ignored basic laws of economics, let alone rule of law. Second, if Republican leadership can’t reach consensus with House Freedom Caucus naysayers who are supposedly members of their own party, maybe it’s time leadership start dealing more earnestly with Democrats. And remember what business seeks more than even tax cuts and limited regulations: consistency in the marketplace and unfettered clarity of message in policy.