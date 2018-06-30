For all we’ve seen and heard of Baylor University’s forcefully implementing strict protocols to discourage sexual violence involving students, ensuring help for assault victims and changing campus culture, what we’ve seen so far of the scalding June 19 deposition from former Baylor athletics director Ian McCaw takes us straight back to Square One. The only way to put to rest festering questions about what Baylor leadership did or didn’t do in addressing a scourge of sexual assaults on its watch is sworn testimony from key regents, former Baylor leaders and members of the sullied athletic staff. Some champ at the bit to do just that.
If Ian McCaw’s testimony is accurate — and he has mounted some resistance to lawyers for women alleging Baylor denied them educational opportunities protected under Title IX in their assaults — then efforts over the past two years by Bears for Leadership Reform pressing for release of the infamous Pepper Hamilton report detailing administrative and athletic staff failures are now moot. (Baylor insists no such report by the law firm exists beyond “findings of fact” compiled for public release.) McCaw’s damning testimony suggests that Baylor adroitly employed these findings to elude decades-long, campus-wide culpability in the scandal by unfairly heaping much blame on Baylor’s football program and popular coach Art Briles. He says Baylor even scapegoated black football players. Testimony also indicates regents maneuvered to jettison Baylor president Ken Starr, who inconveniently called for “complete transparency relative to a Pepper Hamilton report.”
With a new president, a new regent chairman, new athletic forces and steady implementation of 105 Pepper Hamilton recommendations, one might well ask why rocks should be overturned at this juncture going forward. One reason: 15 young women who through three separate lawsuits actually appear committed to straight answers involving not only their assaults but specifics on why these were mishandled at Baylor. In short, they seek truth, accountability and justice.
Beyond that, there’s the question of whether individuals involved in Baylor’s years of indifference regarding sexual assault remain in pivotal roles, a concern expressed by state Sen. Larry Taylor, a Baylor alumnus. During a 2017 Senate Higher Education Committee hearing, he said “if we still have people around who were part of the problem, I think they need to be cleaned out as well. That’s really one of the frustrations we have is that we don’t feel like that’s happened and we’re not getting that transparency.”
The blistering deposition from McCaw, now Liberty University’s athletics director, further opens a Pandora’s box of skepticism, enabled by Baylor’s refusal to be transparent in the first place with alumni, faculty and donors. Under the circumstances, Baylor’s claim now that plaintiffs’ legal motion cites McCaw testimony out of context must ring hollow. With credibility of regents and Pepper Hamilton on the line, the only sure path to truth is through sworn testimony in the legal arena. Only then will we learn what happened to ensure Baylor’s house is clean and individuals who just don’t get it about sexual assault are out and gone.