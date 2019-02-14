Texas Secretary of State David Whitley’s press release last month contending that 95,000 non-U.S. citizens with driver’s licenses or ID cards also had voter registration records in Texas — and that some 58,000 had voted in at least one election — has by now proven one of the most botched debuts of any state official in recent memory. To compound matters, in last week’s Senate confirmation hearing, the interim secretary displayed stunning ignorance about matters he should have definitively nailed down, given the certainty of state senators’ questions.
Not only did Whitley act precipitously in sending this unverified list to the state attorney general for investigation and possible prosecution, he revealed the poor judgment of others, as Nina Perales, vice president of litigation for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, testified: “Secretary Whitley’s claim about suspected non-U.S. citizen voters was amplified [via social media] by the Texas attorney general [Ken Paxton], Gov. Abbott and our president himself. However, less than one business day after making his announcement, Secretary Whitley’s staff quietly began contacting counties to inform them that the suspect voter list contained thousands of U.S. citizens who should not be removed from the rolls.”
Typical: Here in McLennan County, Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe was told by the Secretary of State’s Office that the 366 local folks to be investigated were, oops, U.S. citizens. For us, Whitley’s competence is far more in question than those 366 individuals who may well be our friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Sen. Kirk Watson struggled to impress upon Whitley the horrific lapse in judgment he displayed: “If what you’re doing is, as you suggest, trying to get the data in the hands of someone who could do something with it in terms of a [voter] maintenance activity, and you weren’t at least attempting to create the appearance of illegal activity, then there’s no reason or explanation for immediately referring 95,000 people to the Office of the Attorney General, as you say, because they have the ‘authority to investigate or prosecute alleged illegal activity in connection with an election.’
“That,” he said, “could have waited till you had the verification of numbers.”
At another point, Watson asked Whitley if he would be willing to contact the Office of the Attorney General to request it hold off any criminal investigation till the lists are properly vetted by county election officials. Whitley’s response: “I think that’s a reasonable request. I’m not sure it’s appropriate coming from my office because I don’t have any investigative authority.”
“You’re the one who made the referral,” Watson said, “and blasted it all over the state.”
Senators valuing integrity, judgment and transparency will know how to vote on Whitley’s confirmation. For voters, it’s another reason to question last November’s decisions, including re-electing an ethically compromised attorney general who, rather than showing the discretion appropriate for the state’s top law enforcement officer, used Whitley’s press release to send out a campaign fundraising “VOTER FRAUD ALERT.” Disgraceful.