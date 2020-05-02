Americans are about to witness a grim and unprecedented demonstration of federalism at work. As of this weekend, nearly 20 states including Texas have begun reopening their economies and public life amidst a pandemic. All this occurs even though the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 67,000 lives nationwide continues to sicken and kill our neighbors, relatives, coworkers and friends while testing the resources of hospitals and the physical and emotional endurance of our medical personnel.
In three to four weeks, we will have compelling evidence which of the nation’s governors managed the right balance of economic reality and public safety — and which bungled the job so abysmally they should be exiled from political life.
By and large, federalism concedes certain responsibilities and powers to the federal government while leaving plenty of leeway to individual states. While we would have thought this a terrific opportunity for the president of the United States to rally the public and the nation’s governors in a visionary, cohesive plan valuing life and livelihoods, for whatever reason he has chosen to instead aggravate petty political differences. All this heaps the hard work on the states’ governors.
What now unfolds offers a somewhat anxious population a multitude of state “laboratories” of innovation, ingenuity and consensus as reopening protocols and health guidelines are forged into policy. Last week, for instance, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his measured, thoughtful approach. To quote Deaver, “If you flip a switch and start out full speed in all sectors of the economy, you’re almost guaranteed to backslide and be back in trouble.”
While Abbott has declined to reopen barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms till his task force can settle on protocols ensuring safety, Georgia’s governor has reopened most such businesses. The governor of Florida is defending decisions to reopen beaches. The governor of South Dakota not only refused to issue any shelter-in-place orders in the first place but has announced clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. Gov. Abbott’s potential Achilles’ heels looking just beyond his commendably cautious reopening strategy: failing to deliver significantly increased testing (as promised this month) and failing to abide by his own benchmarks on when to pull back if hospitalizations and deaths surge.
“You talked about flipping the switch and we’ve seen where that is actually happening across the country in certain areas and certain states,” Judge Felton said last week. “So we’ll have an opportunity to watch that. We’re open-minded. We want to learn from this. This is our first time to do this. We will be watching those areas and those states that have flipped the switch, so to speak, and just opened it wide open. But we don’t feel confident in making that move ourselves right now.”
Which highlights one additional lesson of this bold experiment in federalism, one some might experience in tragic ways: We will again learn that elections have consequences — and that these involve not just policies, quality of life and national pride but our very lives.
