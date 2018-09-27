Although Wilbert Austin was best-known for mowing the lawns of elderly constituents and his early work fighting for single-member districts to ensure minority representation on the Waco City Council, some of us also remember the late Baptist pastor and councilman’s frustration in efforts to ensure East Waco shared in the development bonanza characterizing not only downtown Waco but much of West and South Waco. So it’s with irony we note some community resistance to his dreams more than a year after his death.
During Monday’s community meeting co-hosted by the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association, some longtime residents voiced anxiety that indiscriminate development might through an influx of restaurants, hotels and sidewalk improvements accelerate neighborhood property valuations and, consequently, property taxes. As Trib staffer Phillip Ericksen reported, others worry that existing businesses will falter alongside new commercial ventures blessed with economic incentives. Still others worry about the area’s cultural identity.
Gentrification is a fear we hear more and more in urban areas of the nation where some inhabitants — often African-American — find themselves priced out of their homes. If letters to the Trib are any indication (particularly with Waco’s recent status as something of a real-estate mecca and tourist draw), the fear is not one limited to East Waco. Comparably better-off white homeowners in other parts of the city claim property valuations are increasing their tax burdens significantly.
“One of the threats I would like to have noted is that for those that are out of the area, potential business owners, to give more of a personal investment beyond the dollars,” local pastor Darrick Bledsoe said. “We heard about people coming from out of town, out of state, and they’re coming to this area. They’re takers at that point, but we do need them to be givers as well. Because we know that you reap what you sow. We need sowing in this community, not just taking in this community.”
We very respectfully disagree that people at last investing in East Waco — long the dream of Rev. Austin and others such as Oscar DuConge — are “takers.” Some individuals making hard-earned investments along Elm Avenue and other areas, even with the aid of public money (again as Rev. Austin encouraged), may see their efforts dashed. The competition characteristic of a free-enterprise system will soon enough weed out losers undone by poor planning or botched execution.
For all the perfectly understandable fears about gentrification, some ignore the dreary alternative: neighborhoods that continue in decline to the extent that no one benefits in the final analysis, particularly as crime and property blight dominate. The answer: smart, capable city leaders such as East Waco’s newly elected councilwoman, Andrea Barefield, who has a background in downtown development (including the Tax Increment Financing Zone that reinvests property-tax revenues in downtown improvements), and, yes, neighborhood residents who are observant, informed, inquisitive and active — qualities not always evident judging from what outspoken community leader Jeanette Bell noted in frustration Monday evening.