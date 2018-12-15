Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, had it right about the newly passed $867 billion farm bill over which conservatives and liberals have spent too many months battling: “We’ve been trying to point out this is no time for a revolutionary farm bill. It’s time to get a bill done so our farmers have predictability.”
We join the chairman and the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau in agreeing with that sentiment. Politicians pretty much gave up the opportunity to significantly reform parts of the farm bill when we got into a trade war that has left at least some farmers hurting, others nervous, plus plenty of volatility in the stock market.
Conservatives may or may not have a point about the need to overhaul work requirements for poor people qualifying for food stamps, but lawmakers representing farming communities wisely saw the need for expediency in passing a bill. The last farm bill expired in the summer. Passage of the new farm bill — President Trump has signaled he’ll sign it — means some relief for farmers of cotton, corn, soybeans and other crops — lately cannon fodder in the president’s escalating trade war with China.
The fact federal lawmakers had so much trouble passing the twice-a-decade farm bill — and when Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House — is further evidence of how polarized even Republicans are from one another. Yes, some argue that farming priorities should be uncoupled from the food stamp program that dominates the legislation. Yet past farm bills have jointly appealed to rural lawmakers with important, federally subsidized safety nets for farmers and ranchers back home as well as urban lawmakers grateful for safety nets for poor inner-city constituents through federally funded food stamps.
Besides offering critical support for agricultural endeavors (including strengthened crop-insurance programs and other risk-management tools for Texas farmers and ranchers) and our nation’s poor (including the 3.8 million Texans among us who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), this latest bill beefs up USDA research partnerships, including those at Texas A&M University System and Texas Tech University System, to improve productive and profitable farming. It reauthorizes disease-research programs with the creation of an animal vaccine bank, which Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas pressed for, and strengthens Price Loss Coverage and Agricultural Risk Coverage programs to help Texas producers survive unpredictable weather and natural disasters. It even bans dog and cat meat in the United States and provides for kennels and other animal shelters at domestic violence centers on the basis pets suffer such violence too.
Regarding Republican extremist Jim Jordan’s disappointment in being unable to sharply reform a food-stamp program with more recipients, he complains, than the population of Canada: Fair enough criticism — and sure evidence of stubborn economic inequality that Republicans have done precious little to successfully address. How about seeking some real solutions for that?