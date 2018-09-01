For eight long months now, the Trib has dutifully published letters and columns by individuals extolling the virtues of 2017 tax-cut legislation as well as pro-business initiatives in the Republican-led Congress and White House. These include sharp reduction of the corporate tax rate and expansion of the standard income-tax deduction for everyday taxpayers. Business regulations have been greatly thinned. And last week Republicans reveled in revised figures showing the U.S. economy grew at 4.2 percent in the second quarter — better than even projected.
Problem: U.S. wages are stagnant if not losing ground to creeping inflation.
Yes, almost anyone who wants a job should be able to get one these days. The national unemployment rate is lower than it’s been in nearly two decades. The private sector has steadily added jobs for 101 straight months (to give credit to both President Trump and his predecessor) — 19.5 million jobs since Great Recession-related cuts ended in 2010. Yet Labor Day 2018 finds many if not most workers still treading water. While letters and columns suggest some businesses are giving their employees pay hikes or bonuses with the windfall spawned by the Tax Cuts & Job Act, grim economic statistics suggest way too many are not.
How serious is this problem? Enough that our president — whose constituency includes at least some workers struggling hard since the recession — ought to be doing far more to help them. Given that Republicans are allergic to minimum-wage proposals and have absolute disdain for unions that fight for pay and benefits, Trump should be using his populist appeal to champion workers rather than savoring their adoration at rallies, then talking of corporate successes rather than worker successes. This shows what appears to be a stunning disconnect. One might be more convinced of Trump’s supposed empathy for the common man if he used the bully pulpit to heckle more employers into spreading the wealth.
Consider findings by the Pew Research Center: Despite some ups and downs, “today’s real average wage (that is, the wage after accounting for inflation) has about the same purchasing power it did 40 years ago,” the center said in a report last month. “And what wage gains there have been have mostly flowed to the highest-paid tier of workers.” Washington Post economics columnist Robert J. Samuelson notes that over time resentment among rank-and-file employees not sharing in the corporate bonanza will build.
While stagnant wages are a problem globally, reasons for their existence in America are many, ranging from employers having to pay more and more for employee health care and other benefits to the decline of unions to, finally, a theory advanced by conservative but inconveniently frank Forbes Magazine: “the idea that the sole purpose of a corporation is to maximize shareholder value.” If business titans and everyday proprietors want to contribute to furthering income inequality and increasing possibility of a very different sort of populist revolt in America — one fueled by real socialism and bold calls for government regulation of fat and entitled corporate America — they might consider overdue and significant wage increases that leave no doubt whatsoever about the broader merits of almighty capitalism.